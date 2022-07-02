MOSCOW — The annual last-man-standing golf tournament that pits 10 competitors against each other in a battle royale format is back for its 73rd edition at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club.
Held each year on July 4, the Sole Survivor tournament eliminates one player at each of the club’s nine holes until only the winner remains and is crowned the champion. Tee time is set for 2 p.m. Monday.
“It’s almost kind of like a horse race,” said Kathy Christian, an Elks golf committee member who helps organize and run the event. “You’ve got to go through each hole (and) you’ve got to beat one person — that’s all you have to do is beat one person to continue on.”
The Women’s Sole Survivor and Senior Sole Survivor will tee off the at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on Sunday.
For the first time in decades, this year’s Sole Survivor field features a father-son duo in defending champion Kevin Peterson and his son, Kyle Peterson.
Kevin Peterson is a two-time winner, and Kyle Peterson is looking to pull an upset in the veteran-laden field.
“I can’t imagine how nervous mom is going to be and I think dad’s going to be more nervous, too,” Christian said. “Because you want your son to do well but you don’t want him to beat you, but if it happens (they’ll be) good sports.”
Also in the field are two-time champion and current club champion Sean Dorigo and four-time champion Jerry Curtis.
Curtis also has won the Senior Sole Survivor a whopping seven times. Another competitor, Kyle Nelson, has won the senior event once.
Todd Martin is another regular in the field, which is shaping up to be as solid as ever.
Thad Froio, Taylor Riedner, Marc Trivelpiece and Jeff Spellman round out the list.
Since the tournament is a survivor format, it’s not always the best match-play golfer who wins. A golfer could potentially be second-to-last on each of the first eight holes, then beat the final remaining competitor on No. 9 for all the marbles.
In the case of a tie, the golfers will do a 50-yard chip off to determine who wins or moves on.
“You don’t necessarily get the best golfer coming up 9,” Christian said. “It’s kind of a different twist (on golf).”
Still, having a clutch gene is a must. Christian joked she’s seen more poor shots on No. 1 than in any other event “because you stand up there and all of a sudden people are watching you and you can either pull it off or you can’t.”
The unique format also can lead to some interesting strategies. Sometimes, a golfer will use a long iron to hit off the tee instead of their driver in an effort to play it safe, although that too can be risky.
The day also will include its usual decorated cart parade, hot dogs, ice cream and little kid races before it all tees off.
Christian called it a family-oriented event and spectators are welcome.
As for the golfing, the winner is always anyone’s guess.
“We’ll know more on the evening of the Fourth how they survive,” Christian said. “Literally, survive.”
Moscow Elks Sole Survivor Field
(Past wins in parenthesis)
1. Kevin Peterson (2015, 2021)
2. Sean Dorigo (2012, 2016)
3. Thad Froio
4. Jerry Curtis (2001, 2004, 2013, 2017)
5. Kyle Peterson
6. Taylor Riedner
7. Kyle Nelson
8. Todd Martin
9. Marc Trivelpiece
10. Jeff Spellman