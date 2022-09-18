PULLMAN — The game plan was simple and it was something the Washington State offense had been shooting for all season — a quick start.
The Cougars (3-0) got that and much more against an overmatched Colorado State (0-3) at Gesa Field in WSU’s biggest offensive performance of the season Saturday.
Quarterback Cameron Ward passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns, the Cougar defense sacked Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen seven times and WSU rolled to a 38-7 victory for its first 3-0 start since 2019.
“We had it on our scouting report all week: ‘Start fast,’” said WSU coach Jake Dickert, who became the first Cougar coach to start his first full season with three victories since 1989. “We had to be ready to burst out of the gate … and we felt like we had a good game plan going in.”
Offense finally finds its early groove
Colorado State’s first two drives resulted in minus-10 yards and Washington State’s first four resulted in touchdowns.
It was that kind of night for a WSU team that finally found the quick start it’d been looking for after leaning on its defense in its first two wins against Idaho and Wisconsin.
By the time the first quarter ended, the Cougars led 21-0 and Ward already had 107 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The sophomore quarterback finished 26-of-36 for 292 yards, four touchdowns and a late interception.
“It was an electric start to the game,” Dickert said. “I think Cam in our meetings this week was very confident in the plays and what we could do to get some tempo and some rhythm on offense.”
By midway through the second quarter, Ward had all four of his touchdown passes, two each to receivers Donovan Ollie (seven catches, 82 yards) and De’Zhaun Stribling (four catches, 69 yards), and the Cougar offense had scored each time it touched the ball.
Ward at times showed an awareness level akin to an older quarterback by dancing away from would-be tacklers to extend a play or delivering an arching touchdown pass to Stribling while being crushed by a Rams defender. Ward’s 13-yard lob to the sophomore receiver put WSU up 14-0 after the extra point early in the first quarter.
It was like playing catch in the backyard for Ward and his 10 pass catchers.
“It’s fun when the offense comes together and we do the things we know we can do and we come out and prove that,” Ollie said. “It’s good for our confidence.”
That's a two-piece TD combo.#GoCougs | #WAZZU | @Donovan_ollie24 pic.twitter.com/WqMjeOxOli— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 17, 2022
Ferrel shows off chemistry with Ward in debut
Ward and senior receiver Robert Ferrel connected on more than 100 passes as teammates at Incarnate Word in Texas.
That chemistry apparently still is there.
Ferrel made his Cougar debut against the Rams after missing the first two games with a foot injury. Despite being limited to 15 snaps, the fifth-year player nabbed three receptions for 64 yards.
Ward hit Ferrel in stride up the middle for a 38-yard catch in the third quarter — a sight familiar to anyone who watched the pair tear it up in the Football Championship Subdivision ranks the past two years.
“I think he’s going to have an opportunity to give us another speed body inside that we can really go with,” Dickert said of Ferrel. “I know those guys have got a lot of chemistry on and off the field and Robby can be a big playmaker for us as we continue throughout the season.”
Henley’s big day against former pals
For the third consecutive game, WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley led the Cougars in tackles, racking up 13, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
As a unit, WSU piled up seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles against the Rams.
But the senior transfer from Nevada quickly has established himself as a leader and a star on defense.
“I gotta give more credit to my team because I couldn’t do anything without them,” Henley said. “A lot of the sacks I’m getting are coming from openings that are provided by … the four up front.”
This time, Henley did his damage against several former teammates and coaches.
Henley was recruited by CSU coach Jay Norvell at Nevada, which was the only Football Bowl Subdivision school to offer for the Los Angeles native a scholarship.
Several of his former Wolf Pack teammates and coaches now are at Colorado State.
“I shook hands, had some long hugs. Some hugs that probably went too long,” Henley said in his usual joking manner. “I just love those guys over there. Coach Norvell, (assistant/strength coach Jordan) Simmons — I could name more but they all know how I feel about them.”
GoodVibes.mp4#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/XNmqNQbkVg— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 18, 2022
For more photos from Saturday's game, click here.
Colorado St. 0 0 0 7 — 7
Washington St. 21 7 3 7 — 38
First Quarter
WSU: Ollie 17 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 12:02.
WSU: Stribling 13 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 9:59.
WSU: Stribling 19 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 3:24.
Second Quarter
WSU: Ollie 2 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 6:10.
Third Quarter
WSU: FG Janikowski 22, 13:08.
Fourth Quarter
CSU: Ross-Simmons 14 pass from Millen (Boyle kick), 11:07.
WSU: Katzer 1 run (Janikowski kick), 1:12.
A: 23,611.
CSU WSU
First downs 14 21
Total Net Yards 249 440
Rushes-yards 31-37 27-148
Passing 212 292
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-19 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-35-1 25-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-39 2-13
Punts 5-34.0 2-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 10-76 5-40
Time of Possession 32:37 27:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colorado St., Morrow 8-28, Holles 3-20, T.Williams 1-3, Thomas 4-1, Millen 13-0, McCullouch 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 14). Washington St., Watson 8-74, Katzer 6-54, Jenkins 8-35, (Team) 1-(minus 2), C.Ward 4-(minus 13).
PASSING: Colorado St., Millen 25-35-1-212. Washington St., C.Ward 25-35-1-292.
RECEIVING: Colorado St., Thomas 5-51, Horton 5-45, Stovall 5-31, McCullouch 4-57, Ross-Simmons 3-20, Morrow 3-8. Washington St., Ollie 7-82, Stribling 4-69, Ferrel 3-64, Victor 3-43, Peters 2-9, Smithson 2-6, Watson 1-25, Jenkins 1-4, Riviere 1-(minus 3), Gomness 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Colorado St., Boyle 44.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
WSU 38, Colorado State 7
Stars of the game
Linebacker DAIYAN HENLEY led WSU in tackles for the third consecutive game with a season-high 13, three sacks and two forced fumbles. The senior transfer from Nevada is arguably the most influential player on either side of the ball for WSU so far this season.
Quarterback CAMERON WARD went 26-of-36 for 292 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Three of those scores and 106 of the yards came in the first quarter.
Receiver DONOVAN OLLIE racked up six catches for seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Key plays
In the first quarter, Ward put together a pair of back-to-back plays that might’ve been his two most impressive of the season. First, Ward extended a pass play for several extra seconds by spinning to his left, then back to his right, backpedaling until Ollie found the soft spot in the middle of the field for a 12-yard reception. On the next play, Ward lobbed a 13-yard corner touchdown pass to De’Zhaun Stribling despite being decimated by a Colorado State defender as he unleashed the ball. The touchdown put WSU up 14-0 after the extra point and signaled the Cougs’ offense finally found the quick start it was looking for.
Up next
WSU (3-0) hosts No. 25 Oregon (2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Gesa Field.