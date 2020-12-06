Familiarity could benefit WSU

When Washington State defenders look at Graham Harrell’s version of the Air Raid, they definitely don’t see Mike Leach’s prototype.
But the pass concepts are similar. Maybe the Cougars’ unconscious responses on the field will be more decisive than those of other USC opponents.
They’d like to think so anyway. The Cougs (1-1) need all the positive vibes they can muster today (4:30 p.m., FS1) when they face the No. 17 Trojans (3-0) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The game was moved from Friday to give USC more time to get players out of COVID-19 protocol. It will be only the sixth time in school history the Cougars have played on a Sunday, and the first since the 1988 Aloha Bowl.
The Trojans, the expected champions of the Pac-12 South, are favored by 13 points. But the reason has more to do with talent than scheme, and an offensive system that often baffles defenses should look pretty familiar to the Cougs.
“Just talking about the Air Raid, they know the ins and outs of it,” first-year WSU defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said of his players, most of whom spent recent seasons defending Leach’s brand of the offense in practice.
Dickert was speaking in a virtual news conference Wednesday after an apparently encouraging practice — “one of the best” of the season, he said.
None of his players were on the roster when Harrell, the former Texas Tech quarterback, assisted Leach at WSU for two seasons. But Leach’s schemes probably still haunt their dreams, and Harrell employs many of them as USC’s second-year offensive coordinator.
“They know how (the Trojans) get down the check-downs late,” Dickert said. “They know how everyone gets out in the pass game. I think our guys are familiar with ... where the backs are at and those types of things. It’s been a good week so far.”
Senior linebacker Jahad Woods didn’t disagree.
“It will help, having practiced against the Air Raid, myself in particular, for three or four years,” he said. “Seeing how that offense works and just creating that muscle memory, to know the concepts and seeing it on film.”
Yet his first remark on the subject of USC’s Air Raid had been: “They run the ball. Really talented backs.”
That could be the sticking point for the Cougars, who have allowed 391 rushing yards in two games and now face a 1-2-3 punch of USC tailbacks Markese Stepp (135 ground yards), Vavae Malepeai (130) and Stephen Carr (122).
So Harrell’s Air Raid is running 44 percent of the time this year, compared to Leach’s 24 percent last year before the head coach jumped to Mississippi State.
USC sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis has played spottily so far but is considered a top-shelf talent and he’s got five receivers with 13-plus catches this year, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown (19 grabs) and Tyler Vaughns (18).
On the other side, WSU true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura is expected to start ahead of Gunner Cruz, who had been ready to step in when de Laura tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago. The WSU outbreak wasn’t limited to him, and the Cougars’ next two games were called off because of low roster numbers.
The Trojans have battled their own virus outbreak, and their game last week against Colorado was canceled.
So both teams are well-rested, another cause for an uptick of WSU optimism. When the pandemic-delayed Pac-12 schedule came out, this game looked like the roughest of the Cougar season, partly because it came on a Friday after the Apple Cup.
As it turned out, there was no Apple Cup and no Friday game. Just a typically gifted USC team with ploys that look strangely familiar.
