Lori Mader, the successful Prairie High School coach who decided in August to end a brief retirement, can point to specific, personal reasons for being glad she did.
She also can point to a familiar one: Her team is playing good basketball.
The same is true of Ada Marks’ crew at Lapwai, which means the district again will be well-represented in the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball tournament that starts today at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Lapwai faces Liberty Charter in a first-round game at 11 a.m. Pacific, and Prairie plays Notus at 4 p.m.
Mader resigned as the Pirates’ coach in the spring but changed her mind and resumed duties in August. She had no idea of what a solace basketball would be for her this season.
During an eight-week span, she watched two of her eight siblings die of separate illnesses: Lonnie Mader at age 55 on Sept. 11 and Joe Mader at 58 on Nov. 6 — a week into his sister’s season. She considered them her two biggest basketball supporters, and she’ll be keenly aware of their absence in Nampa this week.
“It’s been a rough year, and it’s been a little bit hard to stay in a zone mentally,” Lori said. “It’s been good to go to the gym, look at the kids, and it just gives you a whole new focus. I’m grateful to be back in it.”
As for her brothers, “It’s going to be hard not to see them in the stands,” she said, “but it gives you a reason to fight a little harder.”
Fighting hard is a constant for the Pirates, who have reached the state tournament in all 12 years of Mader’s tenure, claiming two titles and placing second five times — four of them behind Lapwai.
Seeded third this year, Prairie (18-4) is led by Tara Schlader (14 points, 11 rebounds per game), Whitepine League Division I player of the year Kristin Wemhoff (13 points), Delanie Lockett and Laney Forsmann.
The Pirates split two regular-season games with Lapwai before bowing to the Wildcats 67-51 in the Feb. 10 district final at Lewiston High School.
“I wouldn’t take any other team but my team,” Mader said. “I feel like my kids are mentally tough. They’ve been in this situation several times and they’re always ready to compete.”
So are the top-seeded Wildcats (18-3), who have won nine consecutive district titles and four state crowns in the last eight years, including in 2020 under Marks.
As usual, the Wildcats are a tempo-minded, cohesive team that knows its individual strengths. Sayq’is Greene leads in scoring, Jordyn McCormack-Marks in steals, Lauren Gould in rebounds and Grace Sobotta in assists.
Marks, in her third year at the helm, liked the Cats’ mentality at the district tournament as they stretched their winning streak to seven games.
“The way they ended what we call Season 2 — that’s what I’ve been trying to get my team to do all season,” she said. “I’m just reminding them that if they play with intensity and play team ball, they have a really good chance to take that blue trophy home.”
Class 1A Division I
At Columbia High School, Nampa
Today’s Games
First round
Game 1: No. 8 Liberty Charter (11-9) vs. No. 1 Lapwai (18-3), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Oakley (17-6) vs. No. 4 Raft River (19-4), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Notus (17-3) vs. No. 3 Prairie (18-4), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Wallace (16-4) vs. No. 2 Butte County (21-0), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 15: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 10:30 a.m.