Remarkably, the Oregon Ducks’ 124-man football roster includes only seven seniors, but coach Mario Cristobal thinks they have a long memory and good communication skills.
So maybe the Ducks won’t make the same mistake they made in November 2019. Riding a nine-game win streak, they lost 31-28 at Arizona State and essentially fell out of contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
That’s part of the backdrop as the Ducks, ranked third in the CFP standings, play Washington State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
“Past experience always helps,” Cristobal told reporters in Eugene when asked about the stumble two years ago. “Not a ton of guys on this team that were on that team, but (there are) certainly guys who relay that message.”
Then he hit rewind and mentioned 2014, when the Marcus Mariota-powered Ducks jumped to a 4-0 record before bowing at home to Arizona, their first home loss in three seasons. Cristobal was an assistant at Alabama at the time, but he’s apparently heard all about that game from former UO linebacker Tony Washington Jr., now the team’s director of player development.
In short, the Ducks (8-1, 5-1) have an edge on the Cougars (5-4, 4-1) in institutional memory of high-pressure games like this one. While the Ducks try to clinch the Pac-12 North title (they’ll also need Stanford to beat Oregon State to accomplish that this week), Washington State looks to pull into a share of first place and secure the tiebreaker on Oregon.
“I think it’s our culture,” said Oregon junior defensive tackle Popo Aumavae, one of the team’s few holdovers from 2019. “Focus on being 1-0 every week and 1-0 every day leading up to those Saturdays.”
Since absorbing a stunning overtime loss at Stanford, the young Ducks have parlayed dominance on both sides of the trenches into four consecutive wins, most recently 26-16 against Washington in a Seattle rainstorm this past Saturday.
They lost star running back CJ Verdell to a season-ending injury against Stanford, but they’re getting inspired play from junior Travis Dye, who is averaging 90 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving per game. At Washington, he had 211 of the Ducks’ 329 yards on the ground.
“I think you guys helped with that,” Cristobal told reporters. “(You) said, ‘Is he going to be a limited with the number of carries? Can he handle the load?’ Well, maybe you guys should keep questioning him. We’ll get some more production out of him.”
He’s complemented by dual-threat quarterback Anthony Brown, who’s completing 63 percent of his passes, with 11 touchdowns vs. four interceptions.
But the Ducks’ marquee player is junior outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who on Thursday was named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award for excellence at any position. He’s only a sophomore, but he was good enough as a true freshman in 2019 to get a taste of the agonizing loss to Arizona State.
Cristobal doesn’t want his players looking back in anger at that game. He wants them “to hold themselves accountable at a higher level, and not really worrying about anything else,” he said. “It’s all about doing your job to the best of your ability, and making sure the guy next to you does as well. We’re keeping it that simple.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.