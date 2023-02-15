The top two seeds in this weekend’s Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball tournament reside in the area.
To say Lapwai and Prairie are familiar with one another would be an understatement. The Wildcats and the Pirates have played in six state championship games during the past nine years.
Lapwai has the advantage, sporting a 5-1 record. Prairie’s one win was a 56-40 decision in 2014. Since, the Pirates are 4-33 overall against the Wildcats, including four losses this season.
“Both of us being the top two seeds shows the overall dominance of the Whitepine League,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “We respect the traditions that they have over there, but we have to just focus on what’s in front of us. I love competing against them, so we’d love a chance to play them, but we both have to get there first.”
In Class 2A, Grangeville earned its sixth consecutive state tourney bid. The Bulldogs have made the end-of-the-year tournament every year under coach Michelle Barger.
Here’s what to expect from these three teams:
Wildcats wildn’
It is Lapwai’s 23rd straight trip to the state tournament. The Wildcats have finished first, second or third in each of the past 14 years. This time, they’re the defending state champions.
Lapwai has just one senior, Lauren Gould, so this end-of-year run and the future is brighter than ever.
Gould was trusted to be more of a leader this season, and she averaged 13.7 points and eight rebounds per game, topping all Wildcat players in the latter category.
Gould has been under coach Ada Marks’ tutelage for years. She even refers to her as her fourth kid.
“It’s been so cool to see her step into that role,” Marks said. “She wants everyone to succeed, and she knows the only way they can is if she’s out there giving everything she’s got as a leader. She’s been like a big sister to everyone.”
Speaking of sisters, the sister act of Jordyn and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, the daughters of the coach, might be one of the best backcourt duos in the state.
The younger sister, Jaelyn, averages a team-high 14.2 points per outing. Jordyn is third, averaging 10.6 points per game on a 48% shooting clip.
“We’ve spent hours and hours in the gym,” Marks said. “So it’s been nice sitting back and just watching their game unfold.”
Lapwai (23-1) opens tournament play at 6 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Columbia High School against Lakeside of Plummer (13-6).
“We have to keep them off the 3-point line and make sure we play our game,” Marks said. “Every game is different, but if we play like we want to, then it’s going to be hard for anyone to beat us.”
Over a decade of dominance
Mader has been at the helm of the Pirates’ ship for the past 13 years and has led them to the state tournament every year, winning titles in 2012 and 2014.
“It’s been a long good road, and I’ve had such a supportive community,” Mader said. “There have been a lot of people who’ve had a hand in what I do, and I’m so thankful.”
The offense is led by seniors Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff. When both of them get going, it’s hard for anyone to stop them. Schlader averages 11 points and 10 rebounds and Wemhoff leads all Prairie scorers at 20 points per outing.
The best example of the duo’s work was their effort during the Avista Holiday Tournament. Wemhoff averaged 16 points during the three-day stretch, with Schlader averaging nine points and 10 rebounds.
“They both have been amazing to coach over the last four years,” Mader said. “(Schlader) understands the game better than a lot of players and even coaches. Wemhoff is very selfless and willing to give the ball up. She’s also crazy aggressive on defense and has some of the best energy on the team.”
The Pirates (19-5) open up tournament play at 6 p.m Pacific on Thursday against Greenleaf Friends (17-4) on Thursday at Columbia High School.
Grangeville back again
The Bulldogs placed third in the Class 2A state tournament last year with a 54-39 decision against Melba.
Grangeville is on a roll, winning 10 of its past 11 games by an average of 20.4 points, heading into the tourney despite having the second-hardest schedule in the classification.
The Bulldogs are led in scoring by sophomore Madelyn Green, who averages 11.3 points, five rebounds and three steals per game.
“We are young and still learning,” Barger said. “We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season.”
The Bulldogs (15-8) enter the tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face third-seeded Cole Valley Christian (18-5) in the first round at 1 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise.
Class 2A State Tournament
At Bishop Kelly High School, Boise
THURSDAY
First round
Game 1: No. 2 Soda Springs (20-4) vs. No. 7 Ambrose (17-9), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Cole Valley Christian (18-5) vs. No. 6 Grangeville (15-8), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Ririe (18-6) vs. No. 5 West Side (16-8), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 Melba (23-0) vs. No. 8 Declo (10-12), 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Consolation final
Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 12:40 p.m.
1A Division I State Tournament
At Columbia High School, Nampa
THURSDAY
First round
Game 1: No. 2 Prairie (19-5) vs. No. 7 Greenleaf (17-4), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Raft River (21-3) vs. No. 6 Liberty Charter (14-6), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Grace (19-4) vs. No. 5 Oakley (19-4), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 Lapwai (23-1) vs. No. 8 Lakeside (13-6), 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Consolation final
Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 10:30 a.m.