Familiar faces in Idaho-OSU matchup

For two teams that haven’t played each other in 15 years, there will be plenty of familiar faces on both sidelines when Idaho and Oregon State kickoff at 12:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith spent six seasons with the Vandals as a quarterbacks coach in the 2000s and has coached Idaho offensive coordinator Brian Reader and coached alongside Idaho defensive coordinator Mike Breske.
Then there are Idaho punter Caleb Lightbourn and cornerback Marcus Harris, who are Beaver transfers. That doesn’t include the handful of Pacific Northwest players on each roster that went against each other in high school.
The Vandals (1-1) are looking for their first win against a school from the Football Bowl Subdivision since they returned to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2018. Idaho hasn’t beaten the Beavers (1-1) since 1952.
Idaho also is looking to bounce back from a 56-14 loss Sept. 11 at Indiana in which the Vandals were doomed by a fumble and a handful of special teams miscues that inflated the deficit.
The challenge continues this week.
“I’d say they’re a better offensive team than Indiana,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said of Oregon State. “They do a lot of good things — they’ve done a really good job of turning their program around.”
Idaho had a punt blocked and another returned for a touchdown against the Hoosiers. Now, Lightbourn will try to bounce back on a field he’s familiar with. The senior played in all seven games for the Beavers last season.
“We might have to calm him down a little bit,” Petrino said. “We gotta make sure the guys around him do a better job protecting him and then do a better job of covering. But he’ll be excited to play there for sure.”
Petrino said Oregon State’s defense puts good pressure on the ball, and is led by swarming middle linebackers Avery Roberts and Omar Speights, who have a combined 39 tackles. Its offense features multiple weapons, led by running back B.J. Baylor, who is averaging 7.2 yards per carry this season.
The Vandals could be without a couple offensive starters against the Beavers.
On the injury front, UI likely will be without starting tight end Connor Whitney. The junior injured his elbow on his final catch against Indiana as he extended his arm for extra yards. Whitney said the arm is not broken and he could be back in time for Idaho’s next game Oct. 2 at UC Davis.
Without Whitney, Idaho will turn to junior fullback Logan Kendall and backup freshman tight end Jared Cox at the position.
Starting running back Roshaun Johnson also is questionable for the game. Petrino said he is “50-50” on playing.
If Johnson doesn’t go, Idaho will rely on sophomores Aundre Carter and Nick Romano and freshman Elisha Cummings at running back.
Petrino said senior Mike Beaudry and freshman CJ Jordan should play evenly against the Beavers after Beaudry took the majority of snaps against a tough Indiana team.
Sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten is Idaho’s biggest star on offense this season with 12 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns despite limited practice time. He missed time in practice again this week to rest up.
But Smith and the Beavers aren’t taking Idaho lightly.
“Coach Petrino knows what he’s doing on offense,” Smith said. “So these guys will present a challenge.”
The Vandals could benefit from playing their first game in front of a raucous crowd in almost two years last week against the Hoosiers. More than 47,000 fans packed Indiana’s Memorial Stadium — more than the 45,674 capacity at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
“It was the first time in a long time we’d played in front of that loud of a crowd, and it was actually a great atmosphere to play in,” Petrino said. “We just gotta make sure we don’t hurt ourselves. … we just gotta keep moving forward. We’ve said it since Day 1, everything is about improving and getting better for the UC Davis game.”
Around the Big Sky
The Big Sky’s opponents this week include a top-three team in the FCS, several Pac-12 foes and a team that is facing junior college and NAIA teams this season. Interesting mix to say the least.
Idaho at Oregon State
Surprisingly, this game against a FBS team from the Pac-12 could be the Vandals’ closest game of the season thus far.
San Diego at No. 13 Montana State
The Toreros already lost by 46 points last week to a Big Sky team ranked lower than the Bobcats.
Lamar at Northern Colorado
Seeing Lamar get demolished 54-0 by UTSA last week, it’s easy to see why the Cardinals chose to play a team that has juco and Division III teams on its schedule in Week 1 in North American University of Stafford, Texas.
No. 7 Eastern Washington at Western Illinois
Leathernecks, say hello to 0-3.
Sacramento State at Cal
The Bears will be hungry for their first win of a season. A loss to the Hornets likely would be the end for Cal coach Justin Wilcox.
Western Oregon at Portland State
The Vikings will have the edge in this battle of Oregon schools.
Southern Utah at Tarleton State
The Thunderbirds finally get a much-needed reprieve from facing FBS opponents.
No. 3 James Madison at No. 9 Weber State
Game of the week in the FCS? The Wildcats will try to overcome a Dukes group that’s averaging 62 points per game this season.
South Dakota at Cal Poly
In Week 1, Kansas rushed the field after it beat the Coyotes. Hard to imagine Mustangs fans doing the same.
Northern Arizona at Arizona
The Lumberjacks’ 12 points per game this season isn’t going to cut it against a Pac-12 team.
Dixie State at No. 14 UC Davis
The Trailblazers face their third Big Sky opponent in as many weeks still looking for their first win.
— Stephan Wiebe