VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch
Coach — Ron Dinsmoor (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 10-5
Returning letterwinners — Olivia Wise, jr., middle blocker; Alyssa Felton, sr., outside hitter; Josie Larson, soph., setter.; Jordan Reynolds, soph., middle blocker.
Outlook — Dinsmoor cites a strong offense and improved passing and defensive play relative to last season as key strengths for his team, and names health as his key concern.
“If healthy, we should be in the mix,” he said.
Moscow
Coach — Toni Claus (fifth year)
Last year’s record — 15-7, 3-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Izzy Burns, sr.; Bailey Gray, sr.; Ellie Gray, jr.; Peyton Watson, jr.; Grace Allen, jr.; Morgan Claus, soph.; Makayla Gilkey, soph.
Outlook — Burns figures to be a leader on a young Bears team and potentially go on to play in college, according to Claus.
After losing five seniors from last season, Claus still expects Moscow to be a threat within the Class 4A Inland Empire League, along with Lakeland.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston
Coach — John Potter (ninth year)
Returning letterwinners — Payton Bigler, sr.; Kailey Carpenter, jr.; Amelia Black, jr.; Nick Grimm, jr.; Adam Johnston, jr.; Nicholas Remacle, jr.; Elijah Sabo, jr.; Cael Turpin, jr.; Kobe Wessels, jr.
Outlook — With a standout junior class, the Bengals are distinguished by “depth and a tight pack of strong varsity runners,” according to Potter.
Potter has concerns about “COVID and smoke from fires” that could derail the team’s ability to train at a high level, but is happy with the turnout and effort he has seen in practices.
“Cross country runners are made in the summer through consistent training,” he said.
Timberline
Coach — William Sellers (seventh year)
Returning letterwinners — Carson Sellers, sr.; Lauren Carr, jr.; Jude Nelson, soph.; Harrison Hill, soph.
Outlook — Timberline boasts a returning state placer in Carson Sellers, who finished second at Districts and 10th at the Class 1A state meet in 2019. Carr also went to State last year, placing 36th.
“All of my returning runners have legitimate shots at making State this year,” William Sellers said of the Spartans.
SWIMMING
Moscow
Coach — Jody Rash
Returning letterwinners — Ethan Baird, Hayden Cash, Edgardo Cofre, Jonah Cousins, Reid Johnson, Eli Johnston, Malachi McMillian, Zachary Miller, Isaac Pimental, Sean Prichard, Ian Schlater, Michael Tyapochkin, Micah Wolbrecht, Ally Crossland, Brooklyn Houston, Jamie Krous, Brenna Newlan, Ashley Painter, Ryann Pilcher, Ashley Pope, Emily Taylor
Outlook — This year’s returners include three of the four members of the state champion boys’ 200 freestyle relay team, among other standouts.
Rash is excited forthe new virtual meet format, in which the Bears will swim at the University of Idaho as their opponents swim the same events simultaneously at other venues, with times to be compared and combined remotely.