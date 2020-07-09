The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Wednesday tried to clear up some questions with its announcement Tuesday of delaying the start of fall sports practices two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the organization admitted there still would be questions moving forward and also asked all member schools to refrain from making schedule adjustments until toward the end of this month.
The decision Tuesday comes as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States. A total of 40 of 50 states during the past two-week period have seen an increase of positive cases, causing fears that schools throughout the country might not start on time in the fall.
The WIAA tentatively was set to allow practices to begin for football Aug. 19, with other sports commencing Aug. 24. Now, the group has said football practices can start Sept. 5 and other sports can begin Sept. 7.
The first day for interscholastic varsity games in the state of Washington will be Sept. 18, it was announced Wednesday.
“The action was taken in an attempt to relieve pressure on member schools as they prepare for the opening of schools to in-person and/or online learning,” the WIAA said in a statement.
The WIAA executive board plans to meet July 21 to review all options that are on the table at that stage, and make an announcement on any further delays, postponements, or a possible outright cancellation of the fall sports season July 22.
The organization said a planning committee made up of executive board members, WIAA staff and representatives from the member schools will review options and make recommendations.
“The Executive Board recognizes this recent action creates many questions, and it will work to provide answers on July 22,” the WIAA said in its statement. “In the interim, we suggest schools avoid any rescheduling of games ... until a decision is made on how the delayed start impacts the fall season.”
Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson was clairvoyant when he talked to the Tribune after Tuesday’s decision was handed down.
“It’s going to be tough to see who you schedule and who you play,” Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said. “This reminds me of the old days of where you pick up a game or two on the fly.”
On Tuesday, Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News the ADs in the GSL probably would be meeting soon to discuss moving forward with scheduling.
However, Franklin told the Tribune on Wednesday those plans are on hold until at least July 22.
“We’re going to play things by ear,” said Franklin, who noted when the GSL ADs do meet there’s a possibility two nonleague games could be eliminated. “It’s crazy. We want our kids to be playing sports and activities, but we want them to be safe. Having a daughter and a son, I completely understand. The last 24 hours has been a whirlwind, even for our coaches.”
Across the border, the Idaho High School Activities Association said in an email to the Tribune this week the group has been having discussions about a return-to-play format in the near future.
IHSAA executive director Ty Jones said the organization is having final steering committee meetings this week and next, and should have an outline to the board of directors early next week for approval.
The delay in fall practices technically means the annual Battle of the Bridges football game between Lewiston and Clarkston, which orginally was set for Sept. 11, is on hold as of now.
Wilson said the two schools are going to make every effort to play the game, which has been contested each year since 1919. The last time the game was not contested was in 1918 because of the influenza pandemic.
“It’s a big gate and a big community deal,” said Wilson, whose school normally gets about $10,000 in revenue from the rivalry contest which pays for officiating and game management throughout the entire athletic year. “We don’t want to be that guy to say we didn’t have that game. But if I have to get six weeks in, I have to play league games.
“If we don’t play football, it’s because we want it to be safe for our kids and our community.”
Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams said it’s not as easy as some might want to think as far as rescheduling the game, but he also said everything will be done to make it happen.
“We’ll always try to play that game because of the kids,” said Williams, who noted that the athletic directors of the seven Inland Empire League schools will conduct an emergency meeting Friday to go over options. “As you know, there’s a lot of moving parts. It’s got to make sense for both. You don’t want to burn a bridge. We both work well together, and if its something we can make happen, we’re certainly going to try it.”
Clarkston’s game against Moscow, which was set for Sept. 4, has been canceled and the Bears will play St. Maries at home that day instead. It will be the first time since 2007 the game between the Bantams and the Bears will not take place.
As of press time, the Bantams’ season opener would be their first Greater Spokane League game, against North Central on Sept. 18 at Adams Field.
Pullman’s Sept. 18 game against Moscow technically would be the opener for the Greyhounds at this stage. Originally, Pullman was set to play Calgary (Alberta) Notre Dame on Sept. 4. But because of travel restrictions placed on teams in Canada, that game was canceled in April. In its place, the Greyhounds were tentatively scheduled to play Archbishop Murphy of Everett, but that game now is on hold. The Greyhounds’ Sept. 11 game at Toppenish also could be rescheduled. Pullman hosts Clarkston in GSL play Sept. 25.
The delay will affect Lewiston’s Sept. 4 game at Mead and possibly the Sept. 18 game at Bengal Field against Yakima Eisenhower.
The biggest concerns among those in the athletic community, particularly in Washington state, is some areas might experience higher positive numbers of COVID-19 than others, so how would that impact those districts in the Spokane area versus those districts in the greater Seattle area.
There are numerous scenarios that are floating around as to what could happen to a fall season. One such idea would be to “flip” seasons, in which those sports that typically play in the spring would play in the fall, and vice versa. Another idea that has been floated is the possibility of a compressed season, possibly starting in January, where winter sports would run through March, football and fall sports could go March through May and spring sports May to the start of July.
Nothing is set in stone as of this time, and numerous ideas are on the table. Athletic associations in different states are seeking solutions to a question no one has an answer to.
In Washington state, there are a total of 37,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Tuesday, with 4,630 hospitalizations and 1,394 deaths. The state has a 5.9 percent positive rate in testing.
In Whitman County, there have been a total of 39 confirmed cases with a 4.0 percent positive rate. In Asotin County, there are 21 confirmed cases with two deaths, and a 2.2 percent positive rate. Garfield County has no confirmed counties Both counties currently are in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.
However, Spokane County, where the majority of the competition is for most schools in this area, still is in Phase 2. Spokane County has 1,819 confirmed cases with 42 deaths, and a 5.8 percent positive rate, up 0.1 percent from the previous day.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has reported 2,982,900 confirmed cases, including 50,304 new cases, with a total of 131,065 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 3,040,957, with a total of 132,095 deaths, as of 4:30 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday.
