CROSS COUNTRY
Asotin
Coach — Tim Gundy (13th year)
Returning letterwinners — Mason Nicholas, sr.; William Frye, sr.; Ryker Neace, sr.; Asher Dykstra, jr.; Hobbes Tieu, jr.; Jace Oberberg, jr.; Jon Warwick, jr.; Ryan Denham, jr.; Ian Engledow, soph.; Tanner Nicholas, soph.; Carson Benner, soph.; Dane Neace, soph.; Waylon Forgue, soph.; Paul Pederson, soph.; Chloe Overberg, soph.; Bailey Gustafson, soph.
Outlook — This year’s Panthers boast an individual state title contender in Overberg, who placed fifth at the 2018 state meet.
Gundy also thinks that the boys’ team “will likely race very well in a pack effort and certainly have potential to challenge for the top spot at the state meet.”
On the whole, Asotin has a younger roster after graduating 13 seniors — seven boys and six girls — from last year’s team.
“Each of those seniors left a very positive mark on our program and tough shoes to fill, so to speak,” Gundy said. “While we will be a much younger team this season, we have another very tight knit group of guys and girls who aren’t afraid to work hard for success.”
Moscow
Coach — Audrey Lancaster (sixth year)
Returning letterwinners — Cole Halvorson, sr.; Henry Stodick, jr.; Amesh Shrestha, jr.; Laurel Hicke, jr.; Bec Kirkland, jr.; Corey Johnson, soph.; Korben Bujnicki, soph.; Elle Benson, soph.
Outlook — With only one senior among their returning letterwinners, the Bears are a young team this season, but Lancaster calls them “one of the most unified and strong teams I have coached.”
Nezperce
Coach — Liz Husted
Returning letterwinners — Joe McGuigan, sr.; Cole Seiler, soph.; Reagan Acuff, soph.
Outlook — The Indians have too small a turnout to score in team competitions this season, but Husted sees growth in the program and thinks they are a couple years from reaching that benchmark.
“We have an interesting dynamic in that it’s a small team, but the junior high athletes train alongside the high school athletes,” she said. “I personally think the benefits of this outweight the difficulties.”
Potlatch
Coach — Brian Potter (27th year)
Returning letterwinners — Reid Thompson, sr.; Steffen Riley, sr.; Elayna Larson, sr.; Benjamin Veith, jr.; Tommy Skinner, jr.; Austin Hogaboam, jr.; Lily Veith, jr.; Brenna Morris, jr.; Taylor MacPherson, jr.; MacKenzie Sorenson, soph.
Outlook — Potter calls his team “an eclectic group with some strong athletes, some runner exclusive kids, and a strong parental support network.
“It’s a little early to know just what all the strengths and weaknesses are,” he said, “though I suspect they aren’t in as good of shape as any of us would like.”
Timberline
Coach — William Sellers (sixth year)
Returning letterwinners — Carson Sellers, jr.; Lauren Carr, soph.
Outlook — Timberline fields six runners this season: two returning state qualifiers and four first-time high school runners.
Carson Sellers was the district champion last year and placed 13th at the 2018 Class 1A Idaho state meet, while Carr placed 10th at districts and went to State as a freshman.
“The program is building,” William Sellers said. “I have six high school runners this year. Last year, I had only three.”
Troy
Coach — Tera Stoner (fifth year)
Returning letterwinners — David Phillis, sr.; Kelli Richmond, sr.; Katy Mottern, sr.; Kaija Dybdahl, jr.; Hailee Bohman, soph.; Kassidy Chamberlin, soph.; Isaiah Raasch, soph.; Samuel Stoner, soph.; Seth Adams, soph.
Outlook — Stoner said her team draws strength from its “unity, work ethic, fun, (and) adventure,” but is hampered by “youth and limited experience.”
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow
Coach — Josh Davis (first year)
Last year’s record — 4-5-3 overall, 2-2-1 in league
Outlook — First-year Moscow coach Josh Davis is making it a priority to set his own house in order and famliarize himself with his team before he concerns himself with its rivals.
“Our team will stay focused on the process, and the outcomes will fall where they may,” he said.
VOLLEYBALL
Genesee
Coach — Peter Crowley (14th year)
Last year’s record — 17-18 overall, 9-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Molly Hanson, sr., middle blocker; Regan Zenner, sr., libero; Mikacia Bartosz, sr., right side hitter; Kyra Scharnhorst. sr., right side hitter; Aubree Grieser, sr., outside hitter; Riley Maguire, jr., outside hitter; Carly Allen, jr., setter; Lucie Ranisate, soph., middle blocker.
Outlook — Crowley cites “height, athleticism and experience” as assets for his team.
He thinks the Bulldogs will excel on offense provided they can frequently get the ball to Allen, and that they will “make a push to be at the top” of the Whitepine League Division I standings. He calls their league “the toughest in the state,” however, and expects “a host of other teams to be challenging for those spots as well.”
Logos
Coach — Jessica Evans (25th year)
Last year’s record — 9-4 overall, 9-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Marilea Canul, sr., libero; Sarah Rosendahl, sr., outside hitter; Kirsten Wambeke, jr., outside hitter; Hero Merkle, jr., right side hitter; Olivia Igielski, jr., middle blocker; Sophie Spencer, soph., defensive specialist.
Outlook — Evans sees “a lot of new young talent coming into the program,” and seeks to balance building new players’ experience with “utilizing the older players’ strengths.”
This year’s Knights have many close ties that extend beyond the court, with a pair of sisters, four cousins and Evans’ daughter on the roster.
Moscow
Coach — Toni Claus (fourth year)
Returning letterwinners — Peyton Claus, sr., setter; Ellie Randall, sr., libero; Caily Wilson, sr., right side hitter; Megan Watson, sr., defensive specialist; Ellie Gray, soph., defensive specialist; Bailey Gray, jr., right hitter; Izzy Burns, jr. outside hitter.
Outlook — Toni Claus considers the Bears’ defense and team unity to be their primary strengths, while a lack of height hampers the team’s offense.
“This is a good group of girls that have been working hard daily,” Claus said. “They love to compete and have fun.”
The varsity team includes two sibling pairs, with senior setter Peyton Claus joined by freshman sister Morgan, and senior defensive specialist Megan Watson plays alongside sophomore sister Peyton.
Pomeroy
Coach — Amy Smith (second year)
Last year’s record — 28-4 overall, 10-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Maddy Dixon, sr., middle blocker; Heidi Heytvelt, sr., setter/libero; Jaden Steele, sr., outside hitter; Teagan Steele, sr., middle blocker; McKenzie Watko, jr., setter/right side hitter/defensive specialist; Sydney Watko, sr., outside hitter/middle blocker; Alyssa Wolf, sr., libero/defensive specialist.
Outlook — Every player on the Pomeroy roster has attended the school district since at least the fourth grade, and some have played volleyball and other sports together since.
So it is that “team chemistry” among the strengths Smith lists for her program, which will look to reproduce the success of a state-qualifying 2018 season. Although she has concerns about some of her players’ need to learn and adapt to new positions, Smith is confident the team “will fit in toward the top of our league again this year.”
Potlatch
Coach — Ron Dinsmoor (third year)
Last year’s record — 7-8 overall, 5-7 in league
Returning letterwinners — Katie Paul, sr., outside hitter; Elaina Howard, sr., right side hitter; Charlee Beckner, sr., libero; Alyssa Felton, jr., outside hitter; Brenna Larson, sr., defensive specialist/setter.
Outlook — With 28 girls out for this year’s team, this year’s Loggers have an ample pool to draw from.
With two freshmen and one sophomore among their starters, they are bolstered by a fresh wave of young talent. Among those is freshman setter Josie Larson, who plays the same position as her older sister Brenna, a senior.
Dinsmore emphasizes improved defense and better variety on offense as keys to advancing his team toward the top of the Whitepine League.