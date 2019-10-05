Falk to start for Jets

NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s return will have to wait at least another week.
The New York Jets quarterback was ruled out for the team’s game Sunday at Philadelphia as he continues to recover from mononucleosis.
Darnold was originally scheduled to have medical tests Friday, but the doctors instead ran them Thursday.
“The labs didn’t come back the way that we were hoping,” Jets coach Adam Gase said.
Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis Sept. 11. The initial hope was the 22-year-old quarterback might be ready to play again this week, but doctors have been monitoring Darnold’s spleen, which became enlarged, a common symptom of mononucleosis. A swollen spleen could rupture — a potentially life-threatening situation — if the area takes a hit.
Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk will make his second consecutive start. The Jets also re-signed David Fales to serve as Falk’s backup.
“Sad for Sam that he has to go through this another week, but I’m excited for my opportunity,” Falk said.
Falk went 12-of-22 for 98 yards in his NFL starting debut at New England in Week 3 after opening the season on the Jets’ practice squad. New York managed just 105 total yards against the Patriots and went 0 for 12 on third downs.
Falk was pressed into action in Week 2 against Cleveland when then-starter Trevor Siemian went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Falk took all the snaps in practice Friday, and Gase is confident the second-year quarterback will be up to speed by Sunday.