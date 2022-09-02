Fa’avae squared finds a home in Moscow

MOSCOW — Idaho’s football team has had its meeting Saturday at Washington State circled on the calendar since the schedule was released.
Mostly out of optimism and excitement for the start of the season, as well as the return of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry after a six-year hiatus.
However, for redshirt senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, it has more meaning.
The Carson, Calif., native originally committed to Washington State, playing two seasons in Pullman, before transferring to the school eight miles to the east.
During his time with the Cougars, Fa’avae recorded 10 tackles and one sack.
But he doesn’t hold any bitter feelings towards Washington State. In fact, he built several relationships with players who went on to play in the NFL.
“My time at Washington State was truly a blessing,” he said. “It was a great time and a great place to be but I’m an Idaho Vandal now and I can’t wait to put on a show over there.”
Fa’avae transferred to Idaho to get more playing time, and has been grateful for the opportunity.
“This was a great fit for me,” Fa’avae said. “So I ran with it. We’re going to have a great time on the Palouse and we’re going to get that win.”
It proved to be a good move for Fa’avae, as he saw his playing time increase immediately.
During the 2021 spring season, he averaged eight tackles per game and recorded a season-high 18 on March 27 against Southern Utah. That helped Fa’avae earned an honorable mention All-Big Sky nod.
Then in the fall, he was second on the team with 72 tackles.
“It’s truly been a blessing being able to play at Idaho,” Fa’avae said. “The fans, coaches, and players welcomed me with love. I’ve had so much fun and I can’t wait to go out with a bang during my senior season.”
Fa’avae is no stranger to change as this will be his third head coach in four years.
The biggest difference with this coaching staff, according to Fa’avae, has been the involvement in non-football related activities.
“I just feel like it’s more of a family feel we do a lot of things differently,” he said. “We have non-football meetings that builds a really strong bond.”
Fa’avae has stepped into a leadership role at linebacker in camp, a unit that boasts the most experience for the Vandals.
“I just feel like this is my calling man,” he said. “I have to step into that role because I know what it takes to win. I’ve been on winning teams. I’m just trying to lead the guys the right way. I just tell them to follow me and I’ll take them to the promise land.”
Fa’avae was named one of six team captains for the Vandals, an honor he takes pride in.
“It’s a big honor I just feel like god wrote my script before I was even born,” Fa’avae said. “Everything is just aligning. I’m staying the course and trying to keep my head down to be a leader for my team.