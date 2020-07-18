The LC 19U club baseball team forced extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the seventh of the second game of a doubleheader, but the Spokane Expos rallied for four runs in the ninth to win 8-4 on Friday at Church Field.
LC also dropped the opener 7-4.
Tyson Wallace drove in Jack Johnson, and Dawson Bonfield reached on an error — which scored Cruz Hepburn — to tie it, but LC (5-11) couldn’t get a man home from third to win it. Two innings later, Spokane had five consecutive batters reach base to fashion a comfortable margin.
Bonfield led LC offensively with two walks and two hits, including a double. Starter Julian Washburn went five innings, striking out nine against three hits and one earned run. The University of San Francisco reliever walked five.
Spokane’s Tommy Burnett fanned eight in 3ž innings. The Expos’ staff allowed just three hits but walked 10.
In Game 1, Spokane raced out to a 6-0 lead entering the bottom of the fiftth. LC rallied with four runs in that inning, but the Expos tallied an insurance run in the sixth for the final margin.
Chris Ricard had two hits and two RBI to lead LC 19U. Cole McKenzie tacked on two hits.
Noah Renzelman took the loss, allowing three hits, nine walks and six runs, three earned, in 3ž innings of work. He struck out six. Spokane pitcher Ryun Cross had 16 strikeouts against six hits and two walks in his 113-pitch complete game.
GAME 1
Spokane 200 401 0—7 4 0
LC 19U 000 040 0—4 6 1
Ryun Cross and Brock Molenda; Noah Renzelman, Cole McKenzie (4) and Austin Kolb. L—Renzelman.
Spokane hits — Garret Gores 2 (2B), Nate Naccarato (3B), Jeter Schuerman.
LC 19U hits — Cole McKenzie 2, Chris Ricard 2, DJ Ricard, Jack Johnson.
GAME 2
Spokane 110 100 104—8 7 1
LC 19U 000 200 200—4 3 4
Tommy Burnett, Elijah Hainline (4), Jace Phelan (6), Brandon Desonia (8) and Brock Molenda; Julian Washburn, Trayton Skinner (6), Xavier Pea (9) and Austin Kolb.
Spokane hits — Elijah Hainline 2, Jace Phelan 2, Jeter Schuerman (2B), Garret Gores, Brock Molenda.
LC 19U hits — Dawson Bonfield 2 (2B), Tyson Wallace.
Palouse Coyotes 18U 5, Crew Baseball Club 1
COLFAX — The Palouse Coyotes scored all of their runs in the fifth inning and cruised to an easy victory in the Palouse Summer Series at McDonald Park.
Carson Coulter led the Coyotes (7-4) with three hits, including a double. Oak Held added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
Coulter also had a gem on the mound in going the distance, pitching a four-hitter. He allowed two walks and struck out four.
Palouse, which is competing in the Olerud Division in the three-day tournament, next will play at 9 a.m. today against the Northwest Nationals at McDonald Park. The Coyotes then will finish round-robin play at 5 p.m. at Quann Field against the Kirkland Merchants.
Palouse 050 000 0—5 8 1
Crew 100 000 0—1 5 1
Carson Coulter and Eric Akesson; Michael Getzinger, 7 (2), Kyle Douglas (4) and Van Dize. L—Getzinger.
Palouse hits — Carson Coulter 3 (2B), Oak Held 2, Mitch LaVielle, Eric Akesson, Kayden Carpenter.
Crew hits — Papoff (3B), Caleb Gray (2B), Lipscomb, Sato, Killian Fox.
Jr. Blue Devils 1-8, Cd’A Lumbermen 14U 11-4
COEUR D’ALENE — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils split a pair of games as their season is coming to the finish line, losing the opener but rallying to win the nightcap against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 14U team at Thorco Field.
In the opener, the Blue Devils (14-9) got behind 7-0 after three innings and never could catch up.
Mike Kiblen led the offensive attack for Moscow with a triple, and scored a run on Tyson Izzo’s single in the fourth inning. Tyler Howard and Jack Driskill had the other hits for the Blue Devils.
Levi Anderson took the loss, allowing three hits, five walks and four runs — three earned — in 2 innings.
Moscow then scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning of Game 2, and put up three insurance runs in the seventh to close it out.
Izzo finished with three singles to pace the Blue Devils. Cameron House had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Mike Kiblen added two hits and a run scored.
Jamie Green earned the win in relief, allowing five hits, two walks and three runs, one earned, in 4 innings.
The Blue Devils will play a Lewiston travel team at 10 a.m. today at Bear Field.
GAME 1
Moscow 000 01—1 4 3
Coeur d’Alene 115 04—11 7 0
Levi Anderson, Preston Boyer (3) and Tyson Izzo; Paxon Bunch and Calvin Coppess.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen (3B), Tyson Izzo, Tyler Howard, Jack Driskill.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Paxon Bunch (2B), AJ Currie (2B), Cooper Reese (2B), Braeden Newby, Nolan Christ, Nate Weatherhead, Charlie Dixon.
GAME 2
Moscow 000 050 3—8 11 2
Coeur d’Alene 001 020 1—4 8 3
Tyler Howard, Jamie Green (3) and Tyson Izzo; Nate Weatherhead, Cooper Reese (3), Charlie Dixon (5) and Calvin Coppess. W—Green. L—Reese.
Moscow hits — Tyson Izzo 3, Cameron House 2 (2B, Mike Kiblen 2, Preston Boyer, Tyler Howard, Jamie Green, Garrett Farrell.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Nolan Christ 2, Nate Weatherhead 2, Calvin Coppess (2B), Braeden Newby, Paxon Bunch, Trevor Rodda.