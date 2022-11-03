PULLMAN — The days of flying under the radar are long gone for the Washington State women’s basketball team.
Fresh off of back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament and with four of their starters returning, the Cougars are eager for another shot at the big stage.
In five seasons, coach Kamie Ethridge has turned WSU from a Pac-12 Conference afterthought into a March Madness-caliber program.
It’s a culture shift the players, many of whom also were on the 2021 and ’22 tournament teams, hope to continue moving forward.
WSU begins the regular season at noon Monday against Loyola Marymount at Beasley Coliseum.
“Going into this season, we have high standards for ourselves and we have goals that we want to achieve,” WSU star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker said, “and getting back to the (NCAA) tournament and making a run in the tournament is definitely one of those goals.”
From talented upstarts to winning veterans
Four of the Cougs who started against eighth-seeded South Florida in the 2021 NCAA tourney still are donning the crimson and gray two seasons later — Leger-Walker, senior guard Johanna Teder, senior forward Ula Motuga and senior center Bella Murkatete.
Leger-Walker, a junior guard from Waikato, New Zealand, has started all 54 games across the past two seasons and she’s scored double-digit points in a whopping 47 of them (87 percent).
Her 16.1 points per game last season are easily a team-high, but Leger-Walker does a bit of everything on the court.
Leger-Walker was named a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, while Murkatete was an honorable mention pick.
Murkatete — a Butare Huye, Rwanda, native who prepped at Genesis Prep Academy in Post Falls — could be set for a breakout year.
The 6-foot-3 center had 10.2 points and seven rebounds per game last year but was at times inconsistent. Murkatete’s 26-point, 10-rebound performance in a 64-40 exhibition win Sunday against Westmont might be a preview of what’s to come.
“Our two best players (Leger-Walker and Murkatete) were our hardest workers this summer and they improved the most,” Ethridge said. “I’m really excited about their leadership and what they’ve been doing … and how they’re prepared to lead us this year.”
Increasing the scoring
WSU piled up a 19-11 record last season — a new program best for wins in the NCAA era.
The Cougars fell in the first round of the NCAA tourney for the second straight year, this time at the hands of ninth-seeded Kansas State, 50-40.
If the team is going to get over the hump and get that first-round monkey off its back, it’ll need to find more consistent scoring.
WSU scored fewer than 60 points 13 times in 2021-22.
“My goal for the team this year is we have gotta find ways to score the ball,” Ethridge said. “We’ve gotta literally score four people in double figures. I think that’s the thing that’s been missing — our scoring punch from a lot of different spots on the floor.”
Replacing a Leger-Walker
WSU’s one missing starter from last season leaves some big shoes to fill.
Krystal Leger-Walker, the elder sister of Charlisse, is back in New Zealand playing professionally.
She leaves a hole in leadership, scoring, passing and defense that likely will take several players to replace.
Sophomore guard Tara Wallack, who started 10 games last season, is poised for a full-time starting gig. She tallied 6.6 points and six rebounds per contest.
Ethridge also pointed to newcomer Astera Tuhina of Pristina, Kosovo, as another guard to watch out for.
“I think the big question for us is have we replaced Krystal, and I would say ‘no,’” Ethridge said. “But I do like a couple of the freshmen who are standing pat and I think are going to be surprises when we get to playing in the Pac-12.”