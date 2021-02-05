Like all basketball teams the past few months, the Lewis-Clark State women have watched the COVID-19 pandemic undermine their efforts to develop cohesion.
But their core group has been playing together for years, a fact that was evident Thursday against a team making its season debut in February.
Senior forward Kiara Burlage collected 24 points and nine rebounds as the Warriors parlayed a dominant second quarter into a 79-61 win against Eastern Oregon before a limited crowd at the Activity Center.
“Every single game, every single practice, we’re getting better,” Burlage said. “Most of us have played together for four years now, and the rhythm will come.”
It was the first game of the season for Eastern Oregon, which joined LCSC and the College of Idaho in getting a taste of competition despite the Cascade Conference’s decision to table its league schedule in the face of the pandemic.
The Mountaineers of La Grande, Ore., battled gamely but couldn’t match the precision and snappiness of the Warriors (8-4), who start four seniors and a junior and are ranked No. 23 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll. After trailing in the early stages, LCSC blew the Mounties away 29-11 in the second period and later led by as many as 27 points.
“It’s so much better to have a veteran team,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said, “especially in years like this when you don’t have the practice time and you don’t have the preseason games, the scrimmages, to really find out about your team.”
Burlage exploited the visitors with a lightning-quick release under the hoop and two 3-pointers in the second quarter to finish 10-for-16 shooting.
Senior guard Jansen Edmiston, converting a wizardly layin in the early stages, scored eight of her 11 points in the first half and fed Burlage for a one-motion catch-and-score to open the big second period. Senior guard Peyton Souvenir hit two of three shots from distance and Burlage was 2-for-4.
All of this, plus Edmiston’s eight assists and junior guard Abby Farmer’s 11 points and three steals, revved up an LCSC fast break that earned Orr’s approval.
“I really liked how we played in the second quarter,” he said. “We advanced the ball, we found the open players, we kept pressure on them in terms of the transition game both ways.”
Taylor Stricklin notched 22 points and six 3s for the Mountaineers, who not only were playing their first game but seeing their first extended physical contact — something Oregon is trying to limit in practices even in contact sports.
Anji Weissenfluh, who is EOU’s athletic director as well as women’s basketball coach, said her team was allowed to play after it “put in some safety protocols that our president and administration were comforable with. I think we alwys err on what’s best for the student-athletes.”
The Mounties have no other games scheduled but Weissenfluh hopes to add two or three in the coming weeks.
EASTERN OREGON (0-1)
Stricklin 8-15 0-0 22, Slater 6-15 2-2 14, Liefke 4-12 0-0 11, Juul 1-4 0-0 2, Albright 0-3 0-0 0, Elliott 2-7 0-0 6, Robinett 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-4 0-2 0, Zeiler 0-1 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Retano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 2-4 61.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (8-4)
Burlage 10-16 2-2 24, Edmiston 5-13 1-1 11, Farmer 4-6 1-1 11, Souvenir 3-10 00-0 8, Johnson 2-7 2-3 6, Holm 2-7 0-0 5, Muehlhausen 2-2 0-0 4, Broyles 1-6 2-2 4, Weaver 2-3 0-0 4, Sellmann 1-3 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-2 0-0 0, Sykora 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 8-9 79.
Eastern Oregon 18 11 17 15—61
Lewis-Clark St. 19 29 21 10—79
3-point goals — Eastern Oregon 11-36 (Stricklin 6-13, Liefke 3-9, Elliott 2-6, Robinett 0-1, Harris 0-1, Zeiler 0-1, Smith 0-2, Slater 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 7-19 (Souvenir 2-3, Farmer 2-4, Burlage 2-4, Holm 1-2, Broyles 0-2, Edmiston 0-4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Eastern Oregon 48 (Slater 13), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Burlage 9). Assists — Eastern Oregon 16 (Slater 5, Liefke 5), Lewis-Clark State 15 (Edmiston 8). Total fouls — Eastern Oregon 10, Lewis-Clark State 10.
