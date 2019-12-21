A tsunami of black hit the Bay Area last weekend to witness the final Oakland Raiders football game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, or Ring Central Stadium, before their move to Las Vegas in 2020.
My journey as a Raiders fan started in the early 1970s. There were no Seattle Seahawks, my dad’s side of the family lived in the Bay Area, and the Oakland Raiders were in the top echelon of the NFL. They won two Super Bowls in Oakland, in 1977 and 1981, before they moved to Los Angeles in 1982.
I was devastated. The Los Angeles Raiders didn’t roll off the tongue properly. I had my Oakland Raiders bathrobe, alarm clock, posters and clothes. Never did I buy Los Angeles Raiders gear. However, they did win a Super Bowl there in 1984.
The Oakland Raiders have been part of many firsts. They were a charter member of the American Football League in 1960. They won the AFC West Division in 1970 when the NFL and AFL merged. They were the first wild card team to win a Super Bowl in 1981. Now, they are the first NFL team to move twice.
As a lifelong Raiders fan, I had to experience at least one game in Oakland. I saved my first for the last. The migration to the Bay Area started Dec. 13 with my oldest son Dillon. We flew into Salt Lake City and at the gate for our connecting flight to Oakland, we started seeing our first trickle of the Black Tsunami. There were lots of head nods and “Go Raiders!” exchanged.
After getting our rental car we grabbed lunch at a California icon, In-N-Out Burger, and saw more Raider fans. The group of about 10 looked kind of sketchy and what one would think of Raider fans. The more “elaborately” dressed of the group sat next to us. Thinking they were locals, we were surprised to learn they were from New York. We also would see them two days later at the tailgate.
We drove toward San Francisco to take pictures of the Golden Gate Bridge. After a few hours of driving, walking and taking pictures we ended up at Fisherman’s Wharf for dinner. “GO RAIDERS!” was shouted during our walk and we saw many Raiders patches.
The next day took us to Alcatraz, riding the cable cars and back to Fisherman’s Wharf. We were part of many impromptu selfies from people all around America. The sea of black was becoming bigger. It was surprising, because although the San Francisco 49ers had a home game in nearby Santa Clara, Calif., there was not that much red and gold.
Waiting in lines we drummed up conversations about the Raiders, where we were from and what we thought about the move to Vegas. Like us, many fans, from states like Florida, Georgia and New Jersey, were sightseeing as well as attending their first Raiders home game.
At breakfast in our hotel on game day, the Black Tsunami was getting bigger. Of the 20 people in the room, only three were not wearing Raiders colors. You could smell and taste Raider game day. The bulk of the people in the room were from Washington state, a couple from Oregon, and us from Idaho. The PNW was represented well.
We dropped our car off, caught the shuttle to the airport terminal and waited for our hotel ride. While waiting, Raider draped fans poured out of the airport doors. During our half-hour wait, we must have seen a couple thousand black-clad fans catching a ride, heading to get a car, or taking the BART to the game. The excitement was building inside me and Dillon.
It was 9:30 a.m. when our ride dropped us off outside the stadium parking lot. I felt like the father in the movie, “Rudy,” when he walked into the Notre Dame stadium and said, “This is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen.” Seeing the stadium and all of the tailgaters was impressive.
We started in Lot B and talked to a few tailgaters there and were offered our first food and drink. One person said, “The crazies are on the other side in lot D.” Just where Dillon and I wanted to go. We walked between the stadium and the Chase Center, the newly christened arena where the Golden State Warriors play.
As we crested the rise we saw it, a lane looking like a black river culminating in a sea of Raider fans. The Tsunami happened.
There were many colorful characters decked out in their Sunday best. Fans with chains around their necks, silver fire helmets, painted faces, a straight jacket, and a Black Hole staple ... Gorilla Rilla. All of these characters were gathered around a series of tents that served as the Black Hole.
Music was playing, food was cooked and eaten, and beverages were flowing. Chants of “Raaaiderrrrs” reached to the sky. The Raiders fight song was sung, and a trumpet player in a sombrero played a familiar Raider/football tune.
We waded through the throng of people going up and down aisles of Raider tents. We sampled ribs, tri-tip, and several different carne asadas. We learned what type of meat they used, how it was cut and how it was seasoned. Most of all, everyone was friendly.
There were even a couple of Gardner Minshew II Jacksonville Jaguar jerseys walking around. Sure they were getting heckled some, but it was in good taste and fun. I have experienced worse from Seahawk fans when the Raiders have played in Seattle. The perception people have of Raider fans and the reality is a wide gap.
Around noon, the sea of Raider fans started flowing toward the stadium. It took us almost an hour to get through security and the gates. Hope was in the air and it was a talkative and festive crowd. We finally cleared security and made our way to our end zone seats on the opposite end of the Black Hole.
The Raiders scored a touchdown on their opening drive. The roar of the crowd was awesome and the stadium was a sea of black with touches of white and silver sprinkled in. It was a great way to start the first quarter. At halftime, the score was Raiders 16, Jaguars 3. It went downhill from there.
All season, Dillon and I rooted for the Raiders and, being residents of the Palouse, we cheered for Minshew, who was the quarterback for Washington State in 2018 and is doing well in his rookie season. For us, our first trip to Oakland was more special because we were able to see Minshew play after doing well for the Cougars.
The Raiders were blanked in the second half, but statistically they had more rushing and passing yards. Minshew played well, especially when it was needed. He had some good scrambles for first downs and timely passes. He threw for two touchdowns with no interceptions.
This definitely was not the way we had envisioned the outcome to be for our first and last game in Oakland. It was a blast to immerse ourselves into the tailgate and the game, to see fans from all around America doing like we were doing — watching the Raiders in Oakland before their move.
Dillon and I trickled out of the stadium and made the two-mile walk of shame back to our hotel with conversations of what could have been. However, we always will have these memories of great fans and people and there always is next year. We just wish, “They would have won, baby!”
Robert Blair is a private consultant, a fourth-generation farmer and owner-operator of Three Canyon Farms in Kendrick.