LSU Shreveport coach Brad Neffendorf hopes the experience this year at the Avista NAIA World Series is more enjoyable than last year, and that has nothing to do with what happens on the field.
The Pilots came here in 2021 and had to compete with the middle of their lineup rocked by a COVID-19 positive test. Neffendorf knew one more could result in forfeits for the team, so the LSUS players had to confine themselves their rooms between games.
“This year, we get to go eat where we want and do what we want,” Neffendorf said. “As exciting as it is to be here, we have to remember we are not here on vacation … I want them to enjoy it though.”
LSUS won its opening game last year before losing to Southeastern (Fla.) and Lewis-Clark State, two teams each in the field this year. The experience the Pilots (48-6) had last season has helped push them to a return trip to Harris Field.
“Us being here last year (plays) a decent part in why we are back,” Neffendorf said. “Good group of guys who return from that team.”
Leading the way is junior infielder Austin McNicholas, who leads the Pilots with 71 hits, 24 doubles and 81 runs and has a .399 average.
“Conference player of the year, definition of a baseball player, high IQ, understands who he is in the box,” Neffendorf said of McNicholas.
McNicholas leads a team that hit .360 and has outscored the opposition 603-204. LSUS has won 37 games by five or more runs, including 71-13 in a three-game sweep April 22-23 at Huston-Tillotson (Texas).
The Pilots rolled through their regular-season schedule, winning 23 consecutive games at one stage and going 38-1 from Feb. 19 to the end of the regular season. However, the Red River Athletic Conference tournament gave them a good punch in the mouth as they lost their two games.
A third straight loss came in the first game of the Opening Round to Loyola (La.). LSUS was able to bounce back and win four in a row to return, including a two-run, walk-off home run by Jaylin Turner to beat the Wolfpack 9-7 in 10 innings in the May 19 winner-take-all final of the Shreveport bracket .
Neffendorf said, in retrospect, those losses can only help his team.
“We have experienced everything now,” he said. “We experienced some adversary and something clicked.”
Senior Kevin Miranda and sophomore Bobby Vath anchor a starting rotation that dealt with several losses to start the season. Miranda, the RRAC pitcher of the year, is 12-1 with a 2.37 earned-run average, striking out 140. Vath was named the RRAC newcomer of the year and is 12-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 117 strikeouts.
“They have ate up a lot of innings for us,” Neffendorf said. “Every time they start, they give us a chance.”
The Pilots open at 11 a.m. today against Bellevue (Neb.) (48-11) in a matchup that could feature two of the best arms in the NAIA. The only pitcher to have more strikeouts than Miranda this season is the Bruins’ Elijah Johnson, who has 147.
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.