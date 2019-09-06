Expectations loom large for Bantams

In his team’s final four games last year, Kaeden Frazier put up some impressive numbers.
The Clarkston quarterback threw 10 touchdowns against one interception — and his coach anticipates more of the same this year.
“That’s what we’re expecting from him,” Brycen Bye said. “We think (Frazier’s) very capable of doing that (this year).”
How capable, the Bantams will find out at 7 tonight when they open their season at Moscow.
In 10 games last season, Frazier completed 174 of 298 passes for 2,212 yards. He finished with 18 touchdowns and 11 picks.
Receiver Tru Allen led the Bantams in receiving yards (819) and projects as a college prospect, Bye said.
“He could probably pick either sport (to play at the next level),” Bye said of the football and basketball star.
“(Allen’s) just a dynamic talent. And I think this year he has the capability to take it one step higher and have games where he just takes over.”
Allen caught seven touchdowns in 2018, one less than slot receiver Austin Armstrong, who led the team.
“Last year, we joked that, ‘He’s one of those guys who’s just always open,’” Bye said of Armstrong.
Another target for the Bantams is Steve Baiye, who had 478 yards and four touchdowns receiving a year ago.
PICKING UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF — Clarkston won its final four games last year — and the Bantams hope to carry that momentum into this season.
“We’ve got an old team, a lot of returners,” Frazier said. “So we’re not trying to teach anybody (stuff). ... We can just try to prepare.”
Last year, Frazier said it took Clarkston six games to get to this sort of comfort level.
TRYING TO START STRONG IN LEAGUE — The Bantams lost their first two Great Northern League games in 2018. So while they pulled off an upset against the then-No. 1 team in the state (and league) in their penultimate conference contest, the Bantams by that point no longer controlled their postseason fate — and eventually missed the playoffs for a third consecutive year.
“I think the kids learned a lot from that experience,” Bye said. “It really took us until about halfway through last year to start clicking on offense. But in our league, it’s a five-team league ... and for us, every league game’s so important that you can’t have a bad start.”
‘TOUGH AS NAILS’ — As a sophomore last year, safety Eddie Berglund led Clarkston in tackles with 92. That earned him a spot on the All-GNL second team — as well as a compliment from his coach.
“(Berglund’s) tough as nails,” Bye said.
Clarkston
COACH — Brycen Bye (sixth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 6-4
KEY RETURNERS — Tru Allen, sr., WR/DB; Kaeden Frazier, sr., QB; Steve Baiye, sr., WR/DB/K; Austin Armstrong, sr., TE/P; Josh West, jr., OL/DL; Jayden Hopkins, sr., OL/DL; Dawson Packwood, jr., OL/DL; Will Sliger, sr., RB/DE; Kyden Bailey, sr., LB; Eddie Berglund, jr., RB/WR/FS.
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m.
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — at Moscow
Sept. 13 — vs. Grangeville
Sept. 20 — at Lewiston
Sept. 27 — at Orofino
Oct. 4 — at West Valley
Oct. 11 — vs. Pullman
Oct. 18 — at Cheney
Oct. 25 — vs. East Valley
Nov. 1 — vs. Columbia River