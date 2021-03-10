Washington State’s postseason misfortunes came to a halt in March 2020, when the underdog Cougars topped Colorado convincingly to collect their first win at the Pac-12 tournament in 11 years.
Under new coach Kyle Smith, a resurgent WSU men’s basketball team had supplied hope to a program that’d been starved of it for too long.
At the least, it seemed, the Cougs could qualify for the lower-level National Invitation Tournament. Continuing to play deep into March would signal a major shift in tides for WSU, which hadn’t done so since 2012.
Alas, the coronavirus pandemic put an end to sports seasons worldwide a day after Wazzu’s 82-68 defeat of the Buffaloes, ultimately capping a season of promise before its full potential could be realized.
The Cougars were in line to meet Arizona State next, but they never got the chance. As fate would have it, WSU and the Sun Devils will kick off the Pac-12 tournament today.
“It’s kind of funny how, a year later, we have this same opportunity,” said Smith, who this season guided a much different looking Coug team to a 14-12 record (7-12 in the Pac-12), assuring WSU its first winning record since 2011.
Ninth-seeded Wazzu and No. 8 ASU (10-13) tip off at 1 p.m. Pacific at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
This time, the Cougars don’t have superstar CJ Elleby — now a role player with the Portland Trail Blazers. Pullman mainstay Jeff Pollard and defensive ace Jervae Robinson moved on as well.
Yet the inside expectations have expanded. Smith said sneaking into the NCAA tournament is the focus, and this fresh-faced group has been just as competitive as the one in 2019-20.
It started the season 8-0, and bounced back from a six-game skid midseason and a rash of injuries to record impressive victories against league champion Oregon, then-No. 24 UCLA, and finally Stanford in triple overtime.
WSU most likely will need to win the whole tournament, or make a deep and impactful enough run to convince the selection committee.
“We’re playing for the NCAA. That’d be the ultimate goal,” Smith said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. “If that doesn’t happen, you’re hoping you’ve done enough work to play in another one. It’s really important for our program.
“I don’t like to mention that second one (NIT). Our goal is to aspire to be an NCAA tournament team.”
Because of recent coronavirus issues within their program, the Cougars haven’t played a game in 11 days.
What Smith calls “COVID fatigue,” combined with the general wear and tear of a season, could factor into how a young team performs. Wazzu is laden with newbies. A significant portion of its production is attributable to four freshmen and three sophomores.
“You’re always tired this time of the year, but good programs get better,” Smith said. “Their guys have emerging talent. We gotta talk with our team that way: ‘This isn’t just a bunch of giggles down in Las Vegas. We want to play well in this and hopefully play in the big one after this.’”
WSU last played Feb. 27 in Tempe, Ariz., losing to ASU 77-74 in overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from star point guard Remy Martin. The Devils and Cougs were scheduled to square off again March 1, but WSU’s COVID-19 concerns eventually got that contest canceled.
“Not playing in 11 days, it’s gonna be tricky,” Smith said. “You never know how your team is gonna be.”
But WSU has had plenty of time to scout ASU. As such, Smith has prioritized resting his players and polishing up their fundamentals.
The Cougs should be relatively healthy. Standout scoring/defending point guard Isaac Bonton, who’s missed four of the past five games with ankle injuries, has been practicing this week. The senior’s minutes might be reduced to 15 to 20, Smith said.
“Either gonna start him or bring him off the bench, whatever he’s comfortable with,” Smith said. “It’ll be a nice boost for us to have him out there. … He’ll give us whatever he has.”
Bonton was named an All-Pac-12 second-teamer Tuesday by the coaches and the Associated Press after finishing the regular season third in the league in scoring (17.6 points per game), fourth in assists (4.0), and first in steals (1.9).
Sophomore Noah Williams (14.2 points, league-high 42 steals) was an honorable mention pick by the coaches after expanding his game from mainly a defensive specialist last year to an all-around threat. He logged 72 points in a weekend sweep of the Bay Area Pac-12 schools in February.
True freshman post Efe Abogidi (8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) was named to the all-league rookie team, and fellow freshman big man Dishon Jackson (7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in league play) was an honorable mention on that list.
The towering pair highlights a touted recruiting class that has produced four freshmen who have logged starts this season. Ball-handling/sharpshooting forward Andrej Jakimovski and versatile guard TJ Bamba have had bright moments for a balanced team that has been paced at different times by one of eight players — but mostly the Pacific Northwest backcourt duo of Bonton and Williams.
Martin, a coaches and AP all-conference first-teamer who pours in a Pac-12-best 19.9 points, is ASU’s captain. Guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (12.7 points) contributes too for the score-first Devils, who shoot at a high volume (league-high 60.8 field-goal attempts per game) and commit few turnovers (10.7).
ASU reportedly will be without standout forward Marcus Bagley and guard Josh Christopher, each of whom are double-digit scorers.
“(Bagley) gives them another frontcourt guy and three or four who can really score,” Smith said. “Having him healthy changes them.”
