For fans of Seattle Mariners baseball games, you might have a tough time finding the game this season on the radio dial.
The Tribune learned this week that the station in the area that previously carried all regular-season games, Lewiston’s KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.1), has decided not to broadcast the team’s contests this season because of lack of sponsorship, IdaVend Broadcasting/Inland Northwest Broadcasting sales manager Jon Carson said.
However, Carson did state the group would broadcast Mariners games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on KMAX-AM (840), “The Max,” out of Colton.
“Although the signal is based in Colfax, because it is a 10,000-watt signal, during the day, games are easily heard in the LC Valley, Camas Prairie, Palouse, Central Washington and beyond,” Carson said.
This ends a run of about two decades of KRLC airing all Mariners games.
The team’s coordinator of baseball information, Adam Gresch, said he hopes it’s not a long-term issue.
“It is our goal to share Mariners baseball with as many fans as possible throughout the Pacific Northwest, and we hope KRLC will reconsider and bring back our games in 2020,” Gresch said.
Gresch said there is no replacement station at this point to carry all 162 regular-season games.
Carson did not rule out KMAX possibly carrying all games in the 2021.
The reasoning Carson stated reflects a trend going across all media mediums since the stock market crash in 2008, particularly in small markets such as Lewiston. Revenue overall is down in the traditional media space, with newspapers and TV taking the hardest hits.
On the other hand, radio advertising has seen an uptick. According to 99firms.com, an online digital marketing strategy firm, radio advertising dollars worldwide is expected to increase slightly by 2021, going from $34.93 billion to $35.63 billion. According to statista.com, ad spending in the United States is predicted to grow by almonst $500 million, from $17.9 billon to $18.4 billion, through 2023.
One of the main reasons: reach. In the U.S., a total of 228.5 million people listen to radio in comparison to watching television (216.5 million consumers), looking at apps on their cellphones (203.8 million) or watching video on their phones (127.6 million).
In comparison, TV advertising is at $190 billion, which is the lowest share in global ad spending in the past two decades, mainly thanks to streaming platforms.
Spending on ads in newspapers have taken the largest hit. After advertising dollars peaked in 2006 at $53.5 billion, it has fallen to just $14.2 billion in 2019 and in the next two years, 99firms projects it will decline to about $12.9 billion.
The hope from Carson is some businesses in the area will help with sponsorship to bring all 162 games to the airwaves.
“If we had more advertisers interested in helping us subsidize the cost with sponsorship of the broadcast, we would be in a different space,” he said. “Until then, we have this alternative.”
Araradian back at KLEW
After being off the air for three-plus months, a familiar face will be back behind the cameras at KLEW-TV (Channel 3).
Armen Araradian, who previously was the sports director for the CBS affiliate in Lewiston from February 2019 to the end of this past November and had been at the station for a total of 2 1/2 years, working in sports throughout his tenure, announced on Twitter on Thursday he was returning to the station for a three-month stint that will start Tuesday. It will coincide with the Washington state high school basketball tournaments starting in Spokane and Yakima on Wednesday as well as Idaho state boys’ basketball tournaments beginning in the Boise area Thursday.
In an email to the Tribune, Araradian said the situation is a win-win for both parties.
“It’s a win for me because I get to cover a bunch of really cool sports, and I always liked covering sports in the Inland Northwest,” said Araradian, who indicated the station needed some help with a myriad of events that are coming up in the near future. “The people in the LC Valley treated me awesome before I left a few months ago, and that was a huge part in coming back too, knowing I’d be welcomed back with open arms, and the fact that I don’t really need any sort of training, I can just jump right in and go.
“I’m excited. There’s no doubt about it.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.