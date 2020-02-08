It wasn’t just that Carroll College had handed the Warriors their lone loss this season. The Saints had also ended Lewis-Clark State’s 2018-19 campaign in the NAIA Final Four.
So the L-C men’s basketball team certainly didn’t lack for motivation as it took on the Helena, Mont., school Friday night at the Activity Center — and that chip on L-C’s shoulder proved a boon.
No. 5 L-C raced to a 14-point lead during the game’s opening 11 minutes and ran away with a 78-51 Frontier Conference victory against the No. 17 Saints.
The win improved L-C to 22-1 overall and 10-1 in league, where the first-place Warriors hold a two-game advantage against second-place Carroll (17-6, 8-3).
Travis Yenor and Hodges Bailey led L-C with 12 points apiece while Trystan Bradley and Jake Albright both scored 10 — with Albright doing all of his scoring in the first half to help the hosts build a 17-point lead.
Bradley scored five of his team’s first eight points and notched two of his game-high three blocks in the first nine minutes.
“We didn’t do what we needed to do at the Final Four,” Bradley said, alluding to his team’s 66-55 loss to Carroll in the national semifinals last season. “But I didn’t really think about that during this game.
“I just felt like we owed them one (from earlier this season).”
With Carroll hanging within a shot seven minutes into the game, L-C went on a 12-0 run, with Albright scoring half of those points — including a coast-to-coast layin he made following a defensive rebound.
After Carroll nearly pulled back within single digits with about six minutes left in the half, the Warriors went on a 12-2 run, with Josiah Westbrook and Albright combining for eight of those points. Westbrook’s scores both came on drives into heavy traffic.
Carroll’s leading scorers on the season, Dane Warp and Jovan Sljivancanin, were held to a combined four first-half points.
“We took away Warp and Sljivancanin, they were 6-for-20,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “And if they’re 6-for-20, you’re probably going to win.”
The Warriors notched six blocks as a team, including one by Yenor four minutes in to spur a fast break that gave L-C an eight-point lead.
“We were really anxious and ready to go from the jump,” Yenor said, “and it showed.”
CARROLL (17-7, 8-4)
Flowers III 6-14 5-5 17, Sljivancanin 3-12 4-6 11, Warp 3-8 0-0 7, Campbell 2-8 0-0 6, Okeke 3-5 0-2 6, Hillman 1-4 0-0 2, Ramirez 1-3 0-0 2, Villa 0-3 0-0 0, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Lieberg 0-0 0-0 0, Patton 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-57 9-14 51.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-1, 10-1)
Bailey 4-7 0-0 12, Yenor 2-5 6-6 12, Bradley 4-10 1-2 10, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 9, Stevenson 2-3 5-5 9, Albright 5-7 0-0 10, Westbrook 3-6 1-1 7, Hughes 2-4 0-0 6, Boyd 1-2 0-0 3, Moffatt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 12-15 78.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 39-22. 3-point goals — Carroll 4-12 (Flowers III 0-2, Sljivancanin 1-2, Warp 1-2, Campbell 2-4, Hillman 0-1, Villa 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 14-31 (Bailey 4-6, Yenor 2-4, Bradley 1-6, Mitchell 3-7, Westbrook 1-1, Hughes 2-4, Boyd 1-2, Moffatt 0-1). Fouled out — Stevenson. Rebounds — Carroll 29 (Flowers III 6), Lewis-Clark State 39 (Bradley 7). Assists — Carroll 5 (Ramirez 2), Lewis-Clark State 22 (Westbrook 5). Total fouls — Carroll 20, Lewis-Clark State 14. A — 1,542.
