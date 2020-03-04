The daughter of former Mariners first baseman John Olerud died recently at age 19.
Jordan Olerud, whose death was announced by Mets vice president Jay Horwitz Sunday on Twitter, was born with a rare genetic disorder, according to Yahoo Sports.
John Olerud played at Washington State and spent 17 seasons in the majors, winning two World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays (1992, 1993). Olerud, who played for the Mariners from 2000-03, also played for the Mets (1997-99), the Yankees (2004) and the Red Sox (2005). He earned three Gold Gloves, two All-Star nods, an MVP award, an All-Star Game MVP award and was part of the Mariners team that won 116 games.