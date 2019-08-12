Ex-M’s pitcher Yarbrough flirts with complete game

SEATTLE — Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough had mixed emotions following the most impressive start of his young career.
The former Mariners minor leaguer came within an out of his first career shutout, and did it against his former team. Yet after 8ž sparkling innings Sunday, he also felt miffed at manager Kevin Cash for pulling him from Tampa Bay’s 1-0 victory over Seattle.
“Obviously I’m a little angry, but I would think he would want me to be,” Yarbrough said.
Eric Sogard hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Yarbrough (11-3) made it stand. He retired his final 14 batters and struck out eight in the longest outing of his career. He was replaced after 99 pitches by Emilio Pagan for the final out. Pagan retired pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez on a grounder for his third save of the series and 12th overall.
The Rays — well known for their creative and aggressive bullpen usage — hadn’t had a pitcher throw a complete game since May 2016, and Yarbrough was just the second starter to work into the ninth in that span.
“That’s really not the story,” Cash said. “The story is how dominating he is.”
Tampa Bay has won 10 of 12 and remains in position for the second AL wild card. The Rays have won seven straight road games, one shy of the team record set in July 2014, and swept the three-game set after losing their previous nine games in Seattle.
Tampa Bay Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
d’Arnud 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 4 1 1 1 Do.Sntn dh 2 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 4 0 2 0 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0
Meadows dh 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 3 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 3 0 1 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 1 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Moore rf 2 0 0 0
Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 — 1
Seattle 000 000 000 — 0
E—Zunino (6). DP—Seattle 1. LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR—Sogard (13). CS_Av.Garcia (3), D.Gordon (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough W,11-3 82/3 3 0 0 0 8
Pagan S,12-18 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1
LeBlanc L,6-6 6 5 1 1 0 3
Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Chad Whitson.
T—2:23. A—24,219 (47,943).