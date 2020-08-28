Ex-Coug Dillard to miss NFL season with injury

Andre Dillard, who deftly avoided major injuries through four years at Washington State and one with the Philadelphia Eagles, will undergo surgery and miss the entire Eagles season, the NFL Network reported Thursday.
The offensive lineman, who’d been expected to start at left tackle this year, suffered a biceps injury in Thursday’s practice, according to the report.
Dillard was a rock at WSU, starting 42 games at left tackle, including his final 39, and making third-team Associated Press All-America as a senior in 2018.
The Eagles chose him with the 22nd selection of the 2019 NFL draft, making him the first Cougar offensive lineman ever to go in the first round, and he spent much of his rookie season understudying veteran Eagles left tackle Jason Peters.
Dillard had been projected to inherit the starting role this year with Peters’ retirement. But the Eagles were prompted to re-sign Peters before the start of training camp, intending to slide him to right guard. With Dillard’s injury, they plan to restore him to left tackle.
The team also lost guard Brandon Brooks to a season-ending Achilles injury in June.
Dillard has been listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds for a couple of years, but he has told reporters he gained 20 pounds in the offseason. He missed a few recent practices with a shoulder injury but returned Wednesday and was drawing props from Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
“I’ve been real impressed, obviously, with Dillard and his growth, obviously his strength and what he did this offseason coming into camp mentally and physically prepared,” Pederson said, according to a news release. “He’s done a really nice job for us. He has really stepped in and embraced that role at left tackle.”
Nonetheless, he’d been showing some inconsistency in practice, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Last year, when he started four games as an injury fill-in for Peters, he raised concerns about his mental makeup, the paper reported.
The 24-year-old recently was asked if there was added pressure having to replace Peters.
“Well, sure, there’s a lot of pressure and responsibility,” Dillard said. “You can’t really dwell on that, you know? I’m the guy for the position. I’m going to keep proving that I’m the guy for the spot.”
Dillard arrived at WSU as an undersized freshman from Woodinville, Wash., in 2014, but he gained 50 pounds in his first two years in Pullman. He played three games in 2015 before becoming a fixture the next season.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.