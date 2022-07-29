AREA ROUNDUP
In Thursday’s Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers made the 108.7-mile ride from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Die-des-Vosges in 4 hours, 32 minutes, 16 seconds to finish 42nd among the 144-rider field.
It was the longest of eight total stages in the women’s cycling event. Ewers’ showing was a relative step back from her fourth-place finish Wednesday, but she still gained a place in the overall Tour standings, moving up to 13th. She successfully avoided a large pileup crash that marred the day’s proceedings, but some of her compatriots from Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank were not so lucky.
“I think people lost attention a little bit, and that led to a big crash,” Ewers told the cyclingtips.com podcast. “I don’t know how I managed to avoid it — it was just behind me — but a lot of people went down, including four of my teammates. They’re OK, but super not-ideal for the majority of people. Hoping everybody’s OK.”
Ewers, who excels on climbs, was not in her element on the fast and flat course of this stage.
“It was a very, very, very fast finish with a technical hard-right to the sprint,” she said. “A bit hectic in that finish, and just a very long day. Looking forward to more climbing in the next few days. Overall, OK day.”
The Tour continues today with Stage 6, which follows a 79.9-mile route from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLLewis-Clark Cubs 5, Buhl Tribe 3
POCATELLO, Idaho — Tenth-inning singles by Lance Bambacigno and Guy Krasselt helped put the Cubs over the top in an Idaho Class A American Legion baseball state tournament game against the Buhl Tribe at Halliwell Park.
Bambacigno was 3-for-5 on the day and “made a couple of totally stellar defensive plays,” according to coach Kent Knigge. Krasselt had two hits of his own and closed out the win from the mound, while Trace Green added another two hits with a double and a game-high three RBI for the Cubs (27-14).
The Cubs held the early lead with single runs in the first and third innings, only for Buhl to tie things up at 3 with a two-run bottom of the sixth. Neither team scored in the seventh, sending the contest into extra innings, where it remained deadlocked until the Cubs broke through on the two singles and three walks.
“We’re just loving the fact that the L-C Cubs won a state tournament game, and we earned every right in this world to say that,” Knigge said. “... More than anything, it was a team victory, and you know, we live to fight another day.”
The Cubs next face the Pocatello Rebels in another loser-out game at 3 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
LC Cubs 101 010 000 2—5 16 6
Buhl Tribe 000 102 000 0—3 9 2
Toby Elliott, Guy Krasselt (6) and Race Currin; Drake, Higley (4) and Craner. W—Krasselt. L—Drake.
LC Cubs hits — Lance Bambacigno 3, Trace Green 2 (2B), Elliott 2, Trace Roberts 2, Tucker Green 2, Krasselt 2, Mason Way (3B), Jackson Slagg, Clayten Jenkins-Hix.
Buhl Tribe hits — Rinley 2, Rose (2B), Allen, Briwner, Craner, Bennett, Pierce, Losser.
