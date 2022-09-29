Ewers tops Americans in field at road World championships

Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers, center, stands with teammates before the start of the UCI Road World Championships women’s elite road race.

 Getty Images

Many might see Veronica Ewers’ showing last week at the women’s UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, as another instance of the 28-year-old Moscow High School alum exceeding all reasonable expectations.

Nevertheless, she feels she could have done better, and will yet do so.

Tags

Recommended for you