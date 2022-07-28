Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers finished fourth in Wednesday’s Tour de France Femmes stage 4, a 78.2-mile ride across the Champagne region. She currently sits 14th in the overall standings heading into today’s fifth stage.
Courtesy EF Education-Tibco-SVB
Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers rides during Wednesday's fourth stage of the Tour de Frances Femmes.
As the Tour de France Femmes reached its midway point with the conclusion of Stage 4 on Wednesday, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers found the rarified air of a top-five finish.
The 27-year-old finished fourth in the 78.2-mile ride across the Champagne region, ascending to 14th in the Tour’s cumulative standings in the process.
“It was fun feeling like I was in control of the bike,” she told cyclingnews.com. “We rode 30mm Vittoria tires today and that was super beneficial. I definitely noticed it on the pavement, being a little bit more drag I guess, but it saved me on the gravel, clearly. There were a lot of people puncturing and crashing today, but I felt super comfortable and confident on the gravel.”
Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser topped the stage overall with a time of 3 hours, 16 minutes and 30 seconds, while Ewers came in 1:24 later in a virtual three-way tie with second- and third-place finishers Evita Muzic and Alena Amialiusik.
Ewers has been known throughout her young professional career for her strength on uphill climbs, and that trend continued in this stage. According to the official Twitter account @letourdata, “Veronica Ewers was fastest on the ascent averaging 25.3km/h as she bridged across to the pursuers” toward the end of the stage.
“No, not really,” she told cyclingnews.com when asked if she expected to be in a breakaway. “I was like ‘OK, gotta be up towards the front at this kilometer and be towards the front in the first gravel section and then see where you’re at, hope for the best, hope I have some luck today.’ But yeah, solid equipment and luck were on my side today.”
Her parents, Jennifer and Tim, were present to see her “powering up in the lead group,” as Tim put it, on an incline in the back half of the stage.
“It seemed she accelerated up the hill, so fast I don’t think she heard her mom or me yelling for her as she passed just two meters away,” he said.
Just as she has physically climbed with distinction, Ewers also has figuratively climbed the ranks throughout the Tour thus far. She placed 59th in the opening stage, 26th in Stage 2 and 22nd in Stage 3 before the big jump in Stage 4.
The Tour continues today with the longest ride of the event — the 108.7-mile fifth stage from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Die-des-Vosges.