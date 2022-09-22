Ewers off to conquer competition at World Cycling Championships

Veronica Ewers speaks to a group in Moscow on July 1. Ewers, who finished ninth in the women’s Tour de France, will represent Team USA in the UCI Road World Championships on Friday in Wollongong, Australia.

 August Frank/Tribune

Veronica Ewers’ rapid ascent through the ranks of women’s cycling has brought her to the realization of another major career goal as she prepares to represent Team USA this weekend in the UCI Road World Championships in Australia.

The 28-year-old Moscow High School alum, who normally rides with Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, led all American women with a ninth-place showing at the women’s Tour de France in July before being formally selected for the event by USA Cycling in August. She is one of seven American women who will embark on the 102.5-mile course starting in Wollongong, Australia, at 4:55 p.m. Pacific time Friday (11:55 a.m. Saturday local time).

