Ewers near top 10 in women’s Tour de France standings

Moscow graduate Veronica Ewers, center, rides with the pack during the seventh stage of the women’s Tour de France on Saturday. She finished 11th in the stage and is 11th in the overall standings heading into today’s final stage.
With seven of the eight stages of the women’s Tour de France now complete, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers is on the cusp of a top-10 overall finish.
The 27-year-old made an 11th-place showing in Saturday’s Stage 7, a 79-mile ride from Selestat to Le Markstein-Fellering. The result moved her up three spots to a matching 11th place in the event’s overall standings. It was her second-best stage result in the Tour thus far, after a fourth-place finish in Wednesday’s Stage 4.
“Today was insanely tough,” Ewers told the cyclingtips.com podcast. “It was pretty full-gas from the start.”
With a cumulative time of 23 hours, 13 minutes, 13 seconds through the seven stages, Ewers sits only 18 seconds behind current 10th-place rider Elise Chabbey of Switzerland. She had a time of a little less than four hours in Saturday’s stage. Ewers currently leads all American cyclists in the field.
“My teammates and I were just talking at dinner about how fast htis Tour has gone by,” said Ewers, who rides for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank. “... It’s been an amazing experience so far, and I’m hoping to cap it off with a solid finish tomorrow.”
Stage 8 will be another mountainous route — the kind on which Ewers most excels. It spans 76.4 miles from Lure to La Super Planche des Belles Filles, ending on a steep climb.
Annemiek Van Vleuten of Holland — who “showed everyone who’s boss” in Stage 7, as Ewers put it — leads the field going into today and is favored to take the Tour title. Ewers hopes to see to it that Van Vleuten may “have a run for her money, just to make things more fun.”