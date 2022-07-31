Ewers near top 10 in women’s Tour de France standings

Moscow graduate Veronica Ewers, center, rides with the pack during the seventh stage of the women’s Tour de France on Saturday. She finished 11th in the stage and is 11th in the overall standings heading into today’s final stage.

 Courtesy Cyclist.com/UK

With seven of the eight stages of the women’s Tour de France now complete, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers is on the cusp of a top-10 overall finish.

The 27-year-old made an 11th-place showing in Saturday’s Stage 7, a 79-mile ride from Selestat to Le Markstein-Fellering. The result moved her up three spots to a matching 11th place in the event’s overall standings. It was her second-best stage result in the Tour thus far, after a fourth-place finish in Wednesday’s Stage 4.

Tags

Recommended for you