Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers takes a curve during Saturday's seventh stage of the women's Tour de France. She finished ninth overall in the event.

With a ninth-place showing at last week’s women’s Tour de France in the books, 2012 Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers jumped three spots from 31st to 28th in the UCI women’s world rankings.

She led all American cyclists in the field and was the top performer of the Tour for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, which finished 10th in the team standings. Ewers finished all eight stages of the Tour in the top half of the field and posted top-10 individual showings in two of them.

