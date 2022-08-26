Everyone should fear the Tigers

Kendrick might play in the smallest football classification in Idaho, but the defending Class 1A Division II state champs are no small potatoes.
The Tigers bring back all but one player from last year’s championship team — a dangerous reality for anyone looking to stop them.
Quarterback Ty Koepp and wideout/defensive back Jagger Hewett return as the heart of the team, and the duo isn’t flying under the radar.
Koepp, a junior, was named one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the state by Idahosports.com after compiling 2,379 total yards and scoring 46 total touchdowns in 2021. He’s the only player in the classification on the list of mostly Class 5A players.
Koepp produced all four touchdowns in Kendrick’s 30-24 state championship win against Carey, with two passing scores and two more on the ground.
“He’s coming into his third year, he started since he was a freshman. Anytime you do that, I think the beginning of your season starts stronger,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “... We’re able to hit the ground running with him holding the reins of the offense, which is nice.”
Hewett, a senior, was honored as one of the state’s top 10 defensive backs after corralling seven interceptions a year ago and being a menace all around the field. The speedy Hewett also plays tight end on offense and was the recipient of Koepp’s two passing touchdowns in the title game.
“He had a tremendous season last year for us on both sides of the ball,” Hobart said.
The Tigers aren’t the biggest team at the skill positions, but they make up for it with a couple of big leaders on the offensive and defensive lines.
Junior Dallas Morgan stands at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds and is a wrecking ball on the defensive line. At 6-2, 276, senior Jack Silflow is another lockdown lineman who’s tough to handle.
They’ll open up holes for the team’s fullback, Wyatt Fitzmorris, and tailback, Sawyer Hewett.
The experienced bunch will start its season with a series of games set to test the Tigers early.
Kendrick opens the season with a pair of Class 1A Division I teams in Notus and Oakley. The Hornets are back-to-back champs and trounced Kendrick 52-0 a year ago.
Then, the Tigers face Wilbur-Creston-Keller in Week 3, a Class 1B team from Washington that is no stranger to the playoffs.
“We try to do that on purpose to schedule as difficult as we could to prepare ourselves for a run at the postseason,” Hobart said. “No easy games right off the bat, we’re getting right after it.”
Quarterback Ty Koepp isn’t just catching the eye of the locals, he’s getting statewide recognition. IdahoSports.com named the junior one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the state in any classification.
Opponents will have two Hewetts to worry about. Tight end Jagger Hewett — another IdahoSports.com honoree — and running back Sawyer Hewett are speedsters defenses will need to keep track of.
The annual Kendrick-Deary game draws some of the biggest crowds, but the Tigers have held the edge in the rivalry in recent years. Kendrick dominated the game 70-0 a year ago. But that’s not to say the Mustangs haven’t had their years too — Deary owned the rivalry game in Hobart’s early years. “There’s something different about that week than any other week,” Hobart said. “It’s kind of a buzz around town with the towns so close together.”
Kendrick gets a rematch against Oakley in Week 2 after the Hornets crushed the Tigers 52-0 last season. The team points to its recovery from that game as a defining mark in their eventual run to a state title.
Points come in bunches when the Tigers hit the field. Kendrick scored more than 40 points nine times last season, reached at least 70 points three times and surpassed 80 points once.
COACH — Zane Hobart, 10th season
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 9-2, 3-0 Whitepine League Division II