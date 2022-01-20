Event hopes to return to glory days

The annual Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament has seen its fair share of changes through the years.
It got its start at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center (now the P1FCU Activity Center), then relocated to Booth Hall on the old Lewiston High School campus, and now it’s at the new high school.
Lewiston assistant Colton Jones has seen the evolution of the Clearwater Classic firsthand. He wrestled in the final event at the Activity Center in 2014 and won in his weight class in 2016.
“I grew up with the tournament,” Jones said. “I watched it in middle school, got to wrestle in it in high school, and now I’m coaching in it. Becoming a Clearwater Classic champion holds a special place in every Lewiston wrestler’s heart.”
The 2022 edition of the two-day tourney starts at 3 p.m. Friday.
Jones admits the tournament has seen brighter days but it’s starting to find its footing at the new high school.
“It has the potential to be as big or bigger than what it was when it was held at the Activity Center,” Jones said. “The new high school has so many improvements, It’ll be exciting to see the direction of the tournament in the next couple of years.”
Trackwrestling.com has 35 teams set to compete, but Jones expects only about 20 to be here.
Even with 20 teams, it gives the tournament an opportunity to return to its original two-day, bracket-style format, one that hasn’t taken place since 2014.
“I like the two-day format far more than the one-day,” Jones said. “It means it’s a bigger tournament, so it means more competition for the kids. It also gives the athletes and coaches time to calm down and game plan for the next day.”
If everything goes to plan, it’ll also be the first time in tournament history there will be a separate girls bracket.
Multiple female athletes who will make some noise at the state tournament in February are scheduled to compete.
Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman and Grangeville’s Kadence Beck are competing in the 113-pound weight class.
They faced off in the championship round at the Rollie Lane Invitational two weeks ago, with Zimmerman winning by pin.
For Lewiston, Joely Slyter is fresh off a first-place finish at 106 pounds at Saturday’s Jaybird Invitational at Columbia High School in Nampa.
“(Joely) Slyter has been tough all year,” Jones said. “Every one of her matches, win or lose, she goes full throttle. But there’s still room for improvement.”
Moscow’s Kiera Zimmerman will be in the same class. The two met for third place at Rollie Lane, with Zimmerman winning 6-2.
“We’ve been working hard to get Joely ready for that match,” Jones said. “We are hoping to see her hard work pay off. We are really excited about the possibility of that matchup this weekend.”
As for the boys, there are several talented wrestlers to keep an eye on.
For the Bengals, Tristan Bremer, Hoyt Hvass, Logan Meisner and Robert Storm all have been performing well this season.
Jones labeled Storm, a 285-pounder, as a “darkhorse” to win that class.
“He hasn’t placed at any of the big tournaments yet,” Jones said. “But he always makes it to the second day and during both of our dual tournaments, he’s gone undefeated. When he’s on the mat, he seems a lot smaller than what he is. He’s a speedy young man.”
Small-town wrestlers making the trip to Lewiston should not be underestimated. Tyson Tucker (160) and Eli Prather (152) from Potlatch each reached the podium at the Dec. 19 Tri-State tournament at North Idaho College.
Pullman’s Gabe Smith, at 152, won at Tri-State. A possible Prather and Smith matchup would be intriguing.
Clearwater Valley also will attend. While the Rams haven’t competed in the larger tournaments, this will give them their first real test.
For example, Anthony Fabbi at 145 will compete in the same bracket as Pullman’s Jereon Smith, who took fourth at Tri-State.
Jake Fabbi also will have a test at 138, being in the same bracket as Bremer from Lewiston.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
If you go
When: 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday (final round is set to begin at approximately 3 p.m.)
Where: Lewiston High School
Area teams tentatively participating: Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Moscow, Lewiston, Potlatch, Pullman.
Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors
Format: 16-person brackets for the boys. Either a round-robin or bracketed, depending on entrants, with a guarantee of two matches for the girls. If not enough girls are entered in a specific weight class, those wrestlers will be entered in the boys tournament.