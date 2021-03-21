Kamie Ethridge’s ties to the University of Texas and the Frank Erwin Center extend deep into her basketball background.
The third-year Washington State women’s coach reminisces fondly on her youth, when she’d travel almost annually from her home in the Lubbock, Texas, area to the Longhorns’ arena in Austin to take in high school girls’ state tournaments.
“As a kid, it was my dream to take a team there as a player,” Ethridge said Saturday.
Ethridge guided Monterey High School to the Class 5A Texas title at the arena as a junior in 1981. She soon after inked to play at UT, where she’d end up as a legendary point guard from 1982-86.
As a senior, Ethridge led Texas to the first undefeated season in women’s college hoops history (34-0). She remains the program’s record-holder in career assists (776).
The 1988 Olympic gold medalist and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer had her No. 33 jersey retired in September 2019. On Friday, she saw her banner in the rafters in person for the first time when her Cougs journeyed from their hotel in San Antonio for a practice.
Ninth-seeded WSU will have some added motivation today, when it appears in the NCAA tournament for the second time — 30 seasons removed from its first one — to face No. 8 South Florida. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. Pacific at the Erwin Center.
A circa 1985 Ethridge will observe Wazzu from above.
“How many times does something like this happen?” Ethridge said. “You get to go home to the arena you played in, and I’m trying to think of any games I’d lost there.
“This has been longstanding. I dreamed of walking down that tunnel, I lived it, and now I get to experience it again with my team in the most perfect environment and perfect situation for them.”
Ethridge has tried to play it off, but the Cougar players have been inspired by their coach’s background with the venue known as “The Drum.”
“I’m not a real braggadacious person ... so it’s all real low-played in my mind, but they were all aware and excited about it. They want pictures, they want to experience that environment. I just love that my experience as a player has trickled down. It makes them excited about playing in the same arena for a completely different reason. If it gives us any kind of mojo, I’ll take it any day of the week.”
The coach wasn’t entirely shocked with her team’s tourney site. Schedulers for the women’s tournament have been known to pencil in matchups based on certain historic connections, she said.
“I told the team, ‘The only way this was intentional was that there must be someone 100 years old on the committee making (the schedule), because these things happened a long time ago,’ ” Ethridge said, laughing. “When they told me it was in Austin and at the Erwin Center, that’s when your head starts spinning a little bit and you go, ‘What are the odds?’ But again, you always see that in our sport. It all comes back full circle generally if you’re in the game long enough.”
ETHRIDGE SOUNDS OFF ON TOURNEY INEQUITIES — Several women’s basketball players took to social media in the past week to vent their frustrations with the NCAA amid the clear disparity between amenities in the bubbles at the women’s and men’s national tournaments — those including the size of the weight rooms, the quality of the food and gift bags for competitors.
The NCAA on Saturday took a step toward rectifying its errors, beefing up the women’s exercise space.
The weight-room issue didn’t affect her team’s routine because WSU hadn’t really planned for hard lifting sessions, Ethridge said, partly because its strength coach is sidelined in COVID-19 protocol.
“What’s disappointing is that it was an afterthought. That’s the thing,” she said. “If it’s so important to the men, and they have it set up so pristine and perfectly, why would it not be important for the women?”
Ethridge recognized the inequities, pointing out the lack of an outdoor recreational area — men’s teams can stretch their legs at Victory Field in Indianapolis, while the women “haven’t had any light of day, other than walking over to test once a day and getting out to practice.”
She acknowledged some “picky eaters” on the team have “struggled a bit,” yet said complaints about the food have been mild.
Ethridge spoke extensively on the improvements made in NCAA women’s athletics throughout the years. She said social media has been a boon for fair treatment and exposure, and noted future players likely won’t run into the same troubles because of what transpired this season.
“For those that come after this, you’re gonna have it better, and it’s gonna be more equal and we’re gonna get this thing right, and they’ll get it right,” she said. “I believe that. I trust that.”
But nothing about the week has “dampened the experience” for a WSU team that “shouldn’t know any different, because we’ve never been to the NCAA tournament,” Ethridge said.
“I’m not going to sit here and complain top to bottom about it. It’s just the small details,” she said. “It should’ve been thought out better. ... It’s a big issue, but it shouldn’t be the overwhelming issue. Anything we can learn and grow from is awesome. I know the NCAA will. We’re not going to get overwhelmed by it. We just need to be who we are.”
