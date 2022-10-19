Ethridge

Washington State women’s coach Kamie Ethridge, center, speaks to her team during a Nov. 4, 2021, practice at Beasley Coliseum. Ethridge, who had her contract extended by three years just a little more than a year ago, got one more season added to her deal Tuesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

A little more than a year after offering her a three-year contract extension, Washington State tacked on one more year to women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge’s contract, it was announced Tuesday.

“Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Kamie’s commitment to building a program centered on excellence has been inspiring to watch. We are appreciative of the incredible achievements these past few years and excited for what the future holds.”

