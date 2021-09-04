COLFAX — When the Colfax Bulldogs walked into their season opener against Class 2B Northeast League opponent Davenport, they already were outsized and younger.
Those are things that are tough to overcome. But when Colfax fumbled, committed several penalties and made several other costly mental errors, there was no turning back. Davenport defeated Colfax in its season opener 40-14 on Friday.
“We dodged a lot of bullets tonight. Colfax doesn’t usually play like that,” Davenport coach Justin Young said. “If they don’t fumble the ball and lose 10-20 yards a play, the game becomes a lot closer.”
Colfax coach Mike Morgan echoed Young’s thoughts.
“It completely changes the complexion of the game if we don’t make those mistakes,” he said. “It more importantly takes away the momentum and we just failed to get any momentum going.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs were outmatched up front. They gave up more than 300 rushing yards.
“Our offensive line just dominated,” Young said. “We got a lot of guys up front that have been here for a while. The success is all on them.”
Colfax allowed four runs of 20 yards or more in the first half. The defensive ends were not able to keep containment on the outside. Most of the youth for the Bulldogs also resides on the defensive line.
“Their offensive line was great big men and we’re small kids,” Morgan said. “Davenport runs an incredibly tough offense. I don’t know a single defensive coordinator in our league that likes to play Davenport.”
Colfax also struggled to get the snap to its quarterback. It had three snaps that were either over his head or at his feet.
The Bulldogs tried to catch the Gorillas off-guard when Morgan elected to go for an onside kick to start the game. Davenport recovered and went on a six-play drive capped by a Brenick Soliday 50-yard touchdown run.
On the previous play, he’d had a touchdown nullified by a blocking penalty.
“It’s the first game of the year,” Young said. “The kids are going to have first-game jitters. It was huge that we were able to make up for our mistakes tonight.”
When Colfax ran the option, which was often, Davenport almost immediately diagnosed the play and stopped it for a minimal gain.
The Bulldogs also struggled to get the pitch off during option plays. They had three that missed the running back and resulted in fumbles.
Colfax had two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one on a Trentin Ensley 2-yard run and one on a John Largent 35-yard run.
Davenport 7 14 12 7—40
Colfax 0 0 8 6—14
First Quarter
Davenport — Marcus Delafield 45 run (Brenick Soliday kick)
Second Quarter
Davenport — Jarrett Jacobsen 18 pass from Evan Gunning (run failed)
Davenport — Delafield 2 run (Soliday run)
Third Quarter
Davenport — Gunning 1 run (kick failed)
Davenport — Soliday 5 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Colfax — Trentin Ensley 2 run (two-point conversion NA)
Davenport — Delafiled 6 run (Soliday kick)
Colfax — John Largent 35 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davenport: Delafield 17-162, Soliday 10-16, Trevor Lenocker 9-49, Jaeger Jacobsen 2-30, Gunning 5-25, NA 2-6, NA 2-5, Jacob Furman 1-4, Jacobsen 1-0, Sam Schneider 1-(-1). Colfax: Zachary Cooper 1-79, Mason Gilchrist 15-50, Largent 1-35, Ensley 3-9, Seth Lustig 2-2, Austin Goyke 2-0, Damian Demler 4-(-11), team 3-(-3).
PASSING — Davenport: Gunning 2-2-0-29. Colfax: Demler 5-5-0-74. Lustig 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Davenport: Jacobsen 1-18, Delafield 1-11. Colfax: Davenport: Gilchrist 1-26, Goyke 1-22, Braydn Heilsberg 1-7, Garrett Dingman 1-5.
