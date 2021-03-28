The way Brock Ephan is hitting, it doesn’t matter if the ball is a ping-pong ball, a baseball or a beach ball. The Lewis-Clark State senior is destroying anything put in his path.
Ephan continued mashing Saturday, erupting for two home runs in a 12-1 victory in Game 1 of a Cascade Conference doubleheader against Eastern Oregon at Harris Field.
And while his streak of homers in four consecutive games was snapped in a 10-0 victory in the second game for the ninth-ranked Warriors (20-2, 13-1 Cascade), he still made an impact in that one with two hits and three RBI.
All told, the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of Kaua’i, Hawaii, had two home runs, a double, three runs scored and seven RBI on the day.
His secret of late? Staying patient.
“The coaches have been telling me I’ve been overswinging on some pitches, so just getting my bat (on the ball),” said Ephan, who hit five home runs during his torrid four-game stretch. “The main thing I’ve been doing differently is just getting my bat there (in the zone).”
Also, like a golfer, you just know when you’ve connected well on a pitch, because it just makes a different sound coming off the bat, and it feels differently in your hands.
“There’s a different feel to the way I’ve been hitting the ball, I guess,” Ephan said. “That’s the only thing different. I’ve been seeing the ball really well, but now I’m just hitting it.”
The last time an LCSC player hit home runs in four consecutive games was Seth Brown, the current Oakland A’s outfielder, in 2015.
And his torrid stretch extends to the past six games overall. Before a series March 19-21 at the College of Idaho, Ephan had been in a bit of struggle, hitting just .246 on the season with three homers and eight RBI.
But he feasted on Yotes pitching this past weekend. Ephan hit .400 in that series, equalled his season output in homers and RBI, and had his first career triple in the 21-2 win March 19.
Including the effort on this day, he has raised his batting average 51 points, to .301, in the past six games. Ephan is tied for 30th nationally with eight home runs and is third on the Warriors, who now have won 11 straight games, with 23 RBI.
Ephan did his damage in the middle innings of Game 1. With LCSC up 2-0 in the bottom of the third, he disposed of a 3-0 pitch by Kyle Lund (0-3) way over the fence in left for a 4-0 edge.
Then in the fifth, he helped to ignite a five-run rally as this time he smoked a 1-1 pitch from Lund to left-center for another two-run shot and a 6-0 edge. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle had an RBI single and later scored on junior infielder A.J. Davis’ single. And junior Sam Linscott, who also singled in the inning, scored on a stolen base.
Linscott then keyed a three-run sixth with a two-run triple that looked like it hit off the second-level wall in left for a homer, but the umpires ruled the ball did not hit that portion of the fencing.
All the offense made a winner out of senior right-hander Tallon Thomason (5-0). He allowed four hits, two walks and an earned run in five innings. He struck out three.
In the second game, the pitching told the story for the most part. Sophomore right-hander Trent Sellers (3-1) struck out five of the first six Mountaineers he faced and fanned nine overall in the first five innings. In fact, Sellers struck out at least two Eastern Oregon hitters in the first four innings.
“Trent had one of the best outings we’ve seen all season long,” coach Jake Taylor said.
Ephan had a two-run double in the bottom of the first to start the scoring, then fueled a five-run second with a two-run double. Senior outfielder Dillon Plew had a bases-loaded walk that drove in a run in the third, Nagle singled home a run in the fifth and junior catcher Zach Threlfall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth to account for all of the Warriors’ scoring.
The Moutaineers (3-15, 3-11), who are playing the sport for the first time since 2006, have two players with local connections.
Former Asotin standout Elliott Marks played his first two seasons at Walla Walla Community College before transferring to the La Grande, Ore., school to play this season. Marks, a sophomore catcher for Eastern Oregon who in 2012 performed the national anthem at the NAIA World Series with his fiddle, has played in 17 of 18 games so far and is hitting .228 with eight RBI. He was 1-for-3 in the two games with a walk. His family lives in Clarkston.
Former Lewiston High School standout Garrett Beckman was the designated hitter in the opener and went 0-for-3. He moved to Eastern Oregon after playing at Treasure Valley Community College, where he hit .359 with a home run and six RBI in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This season, Beckman is hitting .167 with three RBI in eight games.
The two teams wrap up the four-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. today at the same site.
GAME 1
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Loftus cf 3 0 0 Way ss 3 1 1 0
Dyer ss 3 0 2 0 Davis 2b 3 0 1 2
Curl 1b 3 0 1 0 Plew 3b 2 0 0 0
Manderbach 3b 2 1 1 0 Johnson lf 4 2 2 1
Kennedy lf 2 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 3 3 2 4
Marks c 3 0 1 1 White dh 3 1 1 0
Watterson ph 1 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 2 2 1
Beckman dh 3 0 0 0 James c 4 0 0 0
Roa 2b 2 0 0 0 Needham c 0 0 0 0
Vela rf 1 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 3 2 2
Totals 23 1 5 1 Totals 29 12 11 10
Eastern Oregon 000 100 0—1 5 2
Lewis-Clark State 004 053 x—12 11 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Lund (L, 0-3) 4.2 9 9 5 6 1
Fergus 1.1 2 3 2 1 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Thomason (W, 5-0) 5 4 1 1 2 3
Juhasz 2 1 0 0 0 2
GAME 2
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Loftus cf 3 0 0 0 Way ss 5 1 1 1
Dyer ss 3 0 0 0 Davis 2b 4 1 2 1
Curl 1b 4 0 0 0 Plew 3b 3 2 2 1
Manderbach 3b 1 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 3 2 2
Chamberlain 3b 3 0 0 0 Ephan dh 4 0 2 3
Kelsey lf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Guardado dh-p 3 0 0 0 Stout 1b 1 1 1 0
Marks c 0 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 1 2 1
Frederick pr 0 0 0 0 Harum cf 4 0 1 0
Bennett c 0 0 0 0 Threlfall c 2 0 0 1
Roa 2b 2 0 1 0 Light pr 0 1 0 0
Powell 2b 0 0 0 0
Watterson rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 26 0 2 0 Totals 34 10 13 10
Eastern Oregon 000 000 00—0 2 1
Lewis-Clark State 251 001 01—10 13 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Farnsworth (L, 1-3) 4 8 8 8 6 4
Crandall 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hamilton 1 1 1 1 1 0
Gonzalez 1 2 0 0 1 0
Guardado 0.1 2 1 1 1 0
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 3-1) 5 2 0 0 3 9
Holmes 2 0 0 0 3 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 175.
