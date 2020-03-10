Brock Ephan hit three home runs and drove in seven runs as Lewis-Clark State completed an NAIA West baseball sweep of Oregon Tech on Monday, winning both games by six runs at Harris Field.
The scores were 13-7 and 10-4.
Ephan said he just stuck to his swing and his fundamentals.
“I just remained true to my approach and hit it toward the middle of the field, and you saw what happened,” he said. “I tried a new approach early on and that wasn’t working out, so I just went back to the basics and it just went up from there.”
Ephan went 5-for-8 at the plate, with a double.
“Brock had a really good weekend for us,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “He was a little sporadic at times but so were most of our guys ..... He was able to stay true to his approach and he was able to get it done.”
Ephan was one home run shy of being the first Warrior since 1998 to hit two or more in each game of a doubleheader.
In both matchups, the Warriors (15-5, 10-2) started things off slow. In the first inning of the first game they gave up two runs on two errors.
Following a seven-run second inning, the Warriors held on to their lead and put together a three-run seventh inning and a two-run eighth.
“We had a couple of mental lapses throughout the game but it was nice to see us make up for those later in the game,” Taylor said.
The second game was much of the same. LCSC captured a 2-0 lead in the first inning but, after two scoreless innings, the Owls (4-20, 0-8) tied the score. Both teams got one runner home in the fourth, tying the game at 5-5. From the bottom of the fifth on, the Warriors outscored the Owls 7-1.’
The pitching staff for the Warriors performed well. Cameron Smith started things off and struggled early on. He tossed 31 pitches alone in the first inning and allowed two runs. But, following that slow start, Smith found his rhythm and only tossed 31 more pitches in four innings, totaling 62 pitches with 41 strikes. He allowed four hits and five runs.
Jesse Parker got credited with the win in the first game, however, tallying his fourth win on the season, which ties him for a team-high. He threw five innings and gave up five hits with two runs.
“We showed really good things this weekend; we continue to improve in every facet of the game we’ve just got to keep on continuing to get better,” Taylor said.
In the second game the Warriors went with three pitchers. Luke Tedrick started the game and pitched four full innings and gave up three hits and three runs. Jeremy Rabauliman came in relief and pitched the fifth and sixth inning and didn’t give up a hit. Greg Blackman closed the second game and gave up one hit with no runs.
Lewis-Clark State will play a weekend series at home against Corban.
FIRST GAME
OREGON TECH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Malcolm if 5 1 1 1 Davis ss 5 0 1 0
Jio dh 5 1 1 0 Way 2b 5 2 2 0
Bennett cf 5 3 3 0 Johnson if 4 1 2 1
Overstreet 1b 4 0 1 0 Ephan 1b 4 3 2 5
Covello c 4 1 2 2 White dh 5 2 3 1
Tarakhchyan pr 0 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 2 1 1
Peterson 2b 3 0 0 2 Needham 3b 3 1 0 0
Vandehey ss 4 0 0 0 Harum cf 3 1 0 1
Harris rf 3 0 0 0 Sheward c 2 0 2 2
Watanabe ph 1 0 0 0 Light pr 0 1 0 0
Rose 3b 4 1 1 0 Smith p 0 0 0
Telesmanich p 0 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0
Barry p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 9 5 Totals 34 13 13 11
Oregon Tech 202 110 100—7 9 1
Lewis-Clark State 071 000 32x—13 13 2
Oregon Tech-::ip h r er bb so
Telesmanich (L, 1-4) 6.0 10 11 11 4 3
Barry 2.0 3 2 2 2 1
Lewis-Clark State-: ip h r er bb so
Smith 4.0 4 5 3 1 4
Parker (W, 4-0) 5.0 5 2 2 1 7
Attendance — 110.
SECOND GAME
OREGON TECH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Malcolm if 4 0 0 1 Davis ss 4 2 1 0
Jio dh 0 0 0 0 Way 2b 4 0 0 0
Bennett cf 3 0 0 1 Johnson if 5 3 2 2
Overstreet 1b 4 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 4 2 3 2
Covello c 3 1 1 0 White dh 3 1 1 0
Peterson ss/2b 3 0 0 0 Nagle rf 5 0 2 1
Harris rf 2 1 0 1 Needham 3b 5 2 2 1
Rose 3b 4 0 1 0 Harum cf 3 0 2 4
Tarakhchyan cf 3 1 1 0 Fuller c 3 0 0 0
Arman p 0 0 0 0 Goldby ph 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Light pr 0 0 0 0
Thissell p 0 0 0 0 Phillips 1 0 0 0
Vandehey ss 4 1 1 0 Sheward c 0 0 0 0
Tedrick p 0 0 0 0
Rabauliman p 0 0 0 0
Blackman p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 4 3 Totals 37 10 13 10
Oregon Tech 011 100 100—4 4 1
Lewis-Clark State 200 110 33x—10 13 2
Oregon Tech-::ip h r er bb so
Arman 5.1 8 4 4 4 2
Davis (L, 0-2) 2.0 5 6 3 3 1
Thissell 0.2 0 0 0 0 2
Lewis-Clark State-: ip h r er bb so
Tedrick 4.0 3 3 2 1 2
Rabauliman 2.0 0 1 1 2 0
Blackman 3.0 1 0 0 0 2
Attendance — 115.