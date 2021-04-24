Slugger Brock Ephan has been telling himself, “Don’t try to do too much.”
Lewis-Clark State’s lineup is so potent that its power-packing senior first baseman has made it a point this year to rein in some of his characteristically big swings, employ more patience and “just get on base, let the guy behind me do the work.”
For Ephan, it was the best of both worlds Friday at Harris Field.
Exhibiting plate discipline while also hunting pitches in the zone, he batted 6-for-7 to highlight LCSC’s Cascade Conference doubleheader sweep of the College of Idaho, belting three two-run homers, scoring six times, walking twice and piling up a staggering eight RBI.
The Warriors rode consistently sound offense and bounce-back pitching to surge to a 13-9 win in Game 1, then started off rolling in the nightcap and clobbered the Yotes 12-1 in seven innings.
“He’s been swinging with confidence the last couple of weeks, for sure,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said of Ephan, whose team-high home run total reached 14. “He gets hot at certain times and he’s fun to watch.”
LCSC (33-3, 25-1 Cascade) scored the final eight runs in the opener to erase a pair of considerable deficits.
C of I’s mojo diminished gradually after its energetic start. A five-run outburst in the first — all against sophomore right-hander Trent Sellers, who didn’t make it out of the inning — and four-run fourth weren’t enough against one of the NAIA’s hottest hitting teams in LCSC.
The Warriors steadily flipped the momentum. Ephan had a first-inning blast to left followed up with a shot to the same spot from junior designated hitter Luke White, a Lewiston native.
The Yotes (19-26, 11-19) tallied three runs against junior right-hander Brooks Juhasz in the fourth for a 9-5 advantage.
In response, the Warriors juiced the bases on a pair of plunked batters and a walk. Dillon Plew registered an RBI lineout before Ephan hammered a first-pitch fastball way past the center-field wall.
“They were giving me good pitches to hit early in the count,” said Ephan, who had three homers in a four-game series March 20-21 against C of I. “I had to take advantage.”
Long reliever GT Blackman settled into a groove, sitting the Yotes down 1-2-3 in four consecutive innings as his patient offense began to pour it on.
LCSC earned 10 walks to go with its 11 hits in Game 1, and struck out only five times.
“Those guys rake,” Blackman said. “Each guy in the lineup has the potential to hit bombs, or just string hits together. It gives us a lot of confidence on the mound, that we can pitch how we want.”
Plew cleared the bags with a three-run drive to deep center in the seventh, and an RBI fielder’s choice from catcher Matt James soon after plated Ephan for the final margin.
“Once we started rolling, it kept going,” Taylor said. “It took us a while to catch up to them, and when we eventually took the lead, I felt pretty good about it.”
Blackman stagnated C of I’s offense after getting the call in the fourth inning. Entering in a jam, his second pitch resulted in a two-run double — with both chalked up to Juhasz — but Blackman mostly was untouchable from there.
He went 5ž innings and permitted only two more hits, both of which came in the ninth with the Warriors comfortably ahead. Blackman (4-0) struck out six and walked one on 60 pitches.
“It was the best he’s thrown all year,” Taylor said. “He had flashes last year, but he was even better. He commanded three pitches in the zone. He needed that. He’s going in the right direction at the right time.”
Blackman said his change-up was most effective, and Ephan added that the pitch “looked dirty from first base.” The sophomore had his four-seam and slider dialed in too as he worked through the Yotes’ lineup with quick pace.
“I needed to come out and have a good game, especially when we’re getting closer to the World Series,” Blackman said. “This was a confidence-booster.”
LCSC put Game 2 away early, shelling C of I with an eight-run second inning.
Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle smoked a two-run shot to get the scoring started. Junior shortstop Riley Way singled home a pair, Plew brought in one with another hit and, after Jack Johnson scored on a wild pitch, Ephan mashed a no-doubter to left.
“We’re able to score runs in groups, and fairly quickly,” Taylor said. “Obviously, you don’t count on an eight-spot very often, but that’s just the depth in the lineup that we have.”
Plew tacked on a solo homer in the fourth. The senior third baseman shined, batting 5-for-8 with six RBI on the day. Johnson kicked in four as seven Warriors posted multiple hits in the sweep.
“That’s why I’m playing well individually,” Ephan said. “It’s because I know how well the guys in the front of me and behind are doing.”
Ephan capped his superstar showing with a two-run double in the sixth. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder dug for third — hoping for his second triple of the year — but was tagged on his slide.
“When I was rounding second, it was in my head: ‘All right, two guys are in, I’m gonna get another one,’” a grinning Ephan said.
Freshman left-hander Alec Holmes (4-0) pitched five scoreless innings, walking three and conceding two hits.
The teams are scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. today, weather permitting.
GAME 1
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hultberg rf 4 1 1 1 Way ss 3 1 0 0
Van Horne ss 5 0 1 0 Johnson lf 5 3 2 1
Clay cf 4 2 1 0 Plew 3b 4 2 2 4
Miller dh 5 2 2 2 Ephan 1b 3 4 3 4
Pannullo 1b 3 1 0 0 Nagle rf 3 0 1 1
Dudley 1b 1 0 1 0 James c 4 0 0 1
Nolan 3b 4 3 2 1 Light pr 0 0 0 0
Leaf lf 2 0 0 0 White dh 5 1 1 2
Hansen lf 3 0 1 2 Harum cf 2 0 0 0
Vieira 2b 4 0 3 2 Davis 2b 3 2 2 0
McGrath c 4 0 0 1
Totals 39 9 12 9 Totals 32 13 11 13
College of Idaho 501 300 000—9 12 2
Lewis-Clark St. 203 305 00x—13 11 1
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Root 3 4 5 5 2 3
Boily 0 0 3 3 1 0
Durski 1 1 0 0 0 0
Trueblood (L, 2-2) 4 6 5 4 7 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Sellers 0.2 2 5 5 3 2
Juhasz 2.2 7 4 4 1 1
Blackman (W, 4-0) 5.2 3 0 0 1 6
GAME 2
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hultberg rf 4 0 0 0 Way ss 4 1 2 3
Van Horne ss 3 1 0 0 Johnson lf 4 2 2 0
Clay cf 2 0 1 0 Plew 3b 4 3 3 2
Miller dh 2 0 0 0 Ephan dh 4 2 3 4
Dudley 1b 2 0 1 1 Nagle rf 3 1 1 2
Nolan 3b 3 0 0 0 Phillips ph 0 0 0 0
Hopkins lf 2 0 0 0 White 1b 3 2 2 0
Vieira 2b 3 0 1 0 Stout 1b 1 0 0 0
Danner c 2 0 1 0 Linscott cf 3 0 1 0
Hansen ph 0 0 0 0 Light cf 1 0 0 0
Davis 2b 2 1 1 0
Needham 2b 0 0 0 0
Threlfall c 3 0 0 0
Totals 23 1 4 1 Totals 32 12 15 11
College of Idaho 000 001 0—1 4 1
Lewis-Clark St. 081 102 x—12 15 1
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Shumate (L, 0-4) 1.1 3 4 4 1 0
Hankard 0.2 4 4 4 0 0
McPeak 1 3 1 1 0 0
Brewer 1 1 1 1 0 1
Durski 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wisenor 1 3 2 2 1 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Holmes (W, 4-0) 5 2 0 0 3 2
Susee 1 1 1 1 1 1
Del Rio 1 1 0 0 1 1
