Less than a month removed from their final appearances in Lewis-Clark State baseball uniforms, two of the Warriors’ brightest professional prospects have found new homes.
First baseman Brock Ephan and outfielder Jack Johnson recently signed with the Ogden (Utah) Raptors of the Pioneer League, as first reported by the Standard-Examiner.
Both players made their first starts as pros Thursday at Lindquist Field in Ogden in a 13-8 win against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Ephan, at first base, went 1-for-4 with an eighth-inning single on an 0-2 count against Mason Alexander. Johnson, starting in left field, struck out in all three at-bats.
Ephan, a second-team NAIA All-American and the reigning Cascade Conference MVP, batted a team-best .406 with club-highs of 82 RBI, 20 home runs, 21 doubles and a staggering slugging percentage of .827 this past season, leading the Warriors to a 44-6 record and a 3-2 mark in the Avista NAIA World Series. LCSC bowed out of the tournament in the semifinal round.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder from the Hawaiian island of Kauai — the son of early-1990s LCSC catcher Larry Ephan — exhibited smooth athleticism in the infield. Ephan had elected to use a final year of eligibility after most of his senior season was eliminated by the pandemic.
He made his pro debut for the Raptors on Wednesday against the Chukars, pinch hitting in the sixth inning. Ephan, sporting jersey No. 50, flew out on a 3-1 count.
Johnson hit .342 and logged a .445 on-base percentage for the Warriors in his redshirt senior season — first full campaign in Lewiston after transferring out of Washington in 2020. He added eight homers, three triples, 20 doubles and 52 RBI.
Johnson batted 9-for-21 (.429) with seven RBI, seven runs and a handful of impressive defensive plays in the outfield during the national tournament, and earned an All-Series nod. He was second among Series players in total hits.
The Seattle native wears No. 25 for the Raptors.
It also was announced that Johnson was named a College Sports Information Directors Association Academic All-District player.
“Jack is worthy of any and all recognition he receives,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said in a statement about Johnson, who had a 3.75 grade-point average. “Being voted CoSIDA Academic All-District is simply a testament to his character, commitment and diligence in becoming the best all-around person he can be.”
The independent Pioneer Baseball League, which operates eight teams in the Rocky Mountain region, became an “MLB Partner League” this season. Between 1939-2020, it had been affiliated with the majors through Minor League Baseball.
Three Ogden players this year have signed with MLB franchises and now are playing in the minors.
