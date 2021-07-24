Ephan, Johnson each blast 1st pro homers for Raptors in victory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — Former Lewis-Clark State baseball standouts Brock Ephan and Jack Johnson each hit a home run Friday as the Ogden Raptors blew past the Grand Junction Rockies 17-10 in Pioneer League action.
Later in the day, LCSC junior-to-be Trent Sellers threw the first no-hitter in Fremont Moo history to help his team beat the West Nebraska Pioneers 3-0 in an Expedition League contest in Fremont, Neb.
Ephan, who was one of two Warrior players to start in all 50 games, hit a 1-1 pitch into the stands in the first inning off Rockies right-handed starter James Varela for a two-run shot to give the Raptors an early 2-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Johnson deposited a first-pitch offering over the fence for a two-run homer that started a four-run rally to put Ogden up 7-4.
The Raptors later would tally nine runs in the seventh that put the game out of reach.
Ephan, who led LCSC with a .406 batting average, 21 doubles, 20 homers, 82 RBI, 163 total bases, a .508 on-base percentage and an .827 slugging percentage, is hitting .326 for the Raptors this summer with two doubles and a triple. He finished 2-for-6 against Grand Junction with two RBI. Ephan was a second-team All-NAIA performer for the Warriors, who finished 44-6 overall and made it to the semifinal round of the World Series in May.
Johnson, who hit .342 with eight homers, 20 doubles and three triples for the Warriors in the spring, has struggled a little in his debut pro season but raised his batting average to .216 with a 2-for-3 effort against the Rockies. He had a triple in the game, his third of the year. Johnson made the All-World Series team after hitting .429.
Sellers, a right-handed pitcher, faced five batters above the minimum in throwing his gem. He walked one and hit a pair of batters while two more got aboard via errors. Sellers struck out 13, throwing 87 strikes among his 134 pitches.
This summer for the Moo, Sellers is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA. In 31 innings, the Kennewick, Wash., product has struck out 43 batters against just 12 walks. He also is hitting .368 with one home run and eight RBI.
Sellers went 8-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 14 appearances, 13 starts, for LCSC this spring. He led the Warriors with 77 strikeouts, tied for the team lead in wins and opponents hit just .224 off him.