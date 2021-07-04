If you ask Washington State swimmer Taylor McCoy how she came to adopt the backstroke as her specialty, she might talk initially about the chicken and the egg. Does she like that stroke because she’s good at it? Or is she good at it because she likes it?
Eventually, though, she might talk about the view.
Unlike other forms of swimming, the backstroke doesn’t visually shut you off from the world. As you glide along, you can look around. To McCoy, it’s an especially nice bonus during outdoor meets.
“It appeals to the busybody in you,” she recently said.
That later drew a laugh from her mother, Anne McCoy, the senior women’s administrator for WSU athletics.
“That’s a vintage Taylor remark,” she said.
And possibly a telling one, from an athlete whose success in swimming and other realms seems strongly connected to her ability to watch and learn.
The former Pullman High School standout, who has one year of eligibility remaining at Wazzu, recently returned from her second crack at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb., where she scored a savory personal breakthrough by surviving Wave I of the women’s 200-meter backstroke.
As the daughter of an athletic administrator, McCoy has been able to give free rein to her penchant for watching and learning. Mom’s been at the school for two decades, so Taylor’s been attending Cougar sporting events all her life. The family album is full of photos of her posing with Butch the Cougar, and Taylor has vivid memories of, say, playfully rolling down the slopes that surround the women’s soccer field.
Yes, she eventually gravitated to an individual sport. She’s been a wholehearted swimmer from age 8, and she remembers sitting in the stands at WSU’s Gibb Pool and thinking, “Oh my God, I want to be down there. I want to be on that side of the action.”
But she also brings to swimming a fascination with team sports. She competes primarily in two backstroke events and two individual medleys, but not necessarily because she demands the limelight. She relishes her cameo appearances in relays and hopes to get more of them next season. As a spectator, she’s always enjoyed the dynamics of the Cougar soccer and football teams.
Another thing about growing up amid Pullman sports: There are role models everywhere McCoy looks, starting with her mother, whom she calls “one of the most poised, confident and hard-working people I know.”
Her father, Brian McCoy, a former TV sports anchor and reporter in Portland, Ore., now is a stay-at-home dad, the person who would drive Taylor — and/or her younger brother Jake — to and from 5:30 a.m. practices, then cook breakfast for them. He’s also an exercise enthusiast, with weight sets and treadmills and spin bikes to show for it.
Taylor said she tried multiple sports as a youngster, but swimming won her heart and didn’t let go. Again, it’s a chicken-and-egg question: She might have been drawn to swimming because she was good at it. In high school she claimed seven Washington state Class 2A titles, including four in the 100 backstroke.
In choosing a college to swim for, she heard offers from around the country — both her parents are from the East — and meticulously considered the pros and cons of each school.
“Then I just realized this is where I want to be,” she said of WSU.
With even more certitude, she’s choosing to capitalize on the NCAA’s pandemic-related opportunity to repeat her senior year. When that waiver was announced, she sped up pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in political science, finishing with a grade-point average of 3.9, and now is working on a master’s in sport management. She plans to swim professionally and won’t be surprised if she finds herself coaching someday.
The U.S. Olympic Trials these days are staged in the CHI Health Center Omaha, a nearly 19,000-seat arena used primarily for basketball games. It has a heady atmosphere during the event, and McCoy had just turned 17 when she first experienced it in 2016. She was eliminated in the prelims.
Five years later, after a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympics because of the pandemic, McCoy entered the Trials in June (having qualified a full two years earlier) with clearer expectations and brighter prospects. She lived up to them, posting the second-best Wave I time in the 200 back, a personal-record 2 minutes, 14 seconds. In the “A” final, she missed advancing by 31 hundredths of a second.
At that stage of the Trials, all eight qualifiers for each race wait in what’s called the Ready Room, then walk into the arena as the announcer introduces them one-by-one under the lights.
McCoy made a point of mentioning that ceremony. But for her, you imagine, the interesting thing wasn’t necessarily what the spectators could see. It was what she could.
