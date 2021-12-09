With last weekend’s Outdoor Motocross program in the books, EC Enterprises, the area’s only motorsports purveyor, has closed the calendar on the first year of operations at its new venue just outside Lewiston.
“For our first year, we had a great year,” said EC Enterprises founder and manager Eric Christiansen, whose venture was once based at the Lewiston Roundup grounds, then at a site in Potlatch, before settling at its current location. “It was a huge learning curve. We gained a lot of knowledge and had a few hiccups, but for the most part I would say about 95 percent of it went really smooth.”
One such hiccup came in May, when turnout for the site’s inaugural event — a Smash Bash Demolition Derby in its Freedom Northwest Arena — backed up traffic for miles around the Lewiston grade. EC Enterprises adjusted its policies to allow for faster parking and on-foot ticket exchanges, helping to prevent such bottlenecks at subsequent shows.
“I guess we can still say we created the largest traffic jam in Lewiston’s history, whether that’s good or bad,” Christiansen said.
The remainder of the season included another demolition derby along with supercross and motocross action, which showcased professional-level races as well as amateur competitions spanning a wide range of age and skill levels. A novel “horse power vs. horsepower” program, which would have pitted live horses against motorcycles in different events, was canceled because of extreme summer heat.
“We scrapped it because, horses being in the smoke, and it being 100-some degrees … we had to skip it,” said Christiansen, who still hopes to eventually hold such an exhibition, possibly in 2022.
“I’m working on dates and contracts and all that kind of stuff for ‘22,” he said. “Some I can talk about, and some I can’t yet, because the contracts aren’t done. We’re going to have two derbies again and two supercrosses in the arena. I’m looking to do maybe six arena events next year.”
Christiansen estimates that overall net attendance at his venue, counting spectators and participants, amounted to more than 24,000 this season.
“I’ve been super happy with all the support we got from the valley and surrounding areas,” he said. “It was really cool to see the people come out and be really appreciative and happy that there is a facility like this in the valley.”
Without the challenges of a venue still in construction and subject to unresolved operational kinks, Christiansen hopes for a better season next year. Beyond the local region, he said the park has gained notable attention in recent months from being featured in things like magazine photos and motocross professionals’ social media showing it set in its scenic context against the Lewiston hill.
“It’s gaining traction,” he said. “It’s getting known. There’s still a lot of people that don’t know there’s a place in Lewiston, but there’s still a lot of people that do, so we just try to keep going. Some places have an arena to do stuff and some people have a motocross track, and we have both; that’s really rare. We can do a lot of different things.”
Wendt may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.