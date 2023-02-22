Engines getting revved up for new motorsports season

The third season of operations is about to get underway at the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade outside Lewiston with a Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series motocross racing event set for Friday and Saturday.
The weekend’s action will complete rounds 1 and 2 of the series, which consists of 12 total rounds throughout the year — eight of those taking place at the Lewiston venue, along with two at the Fossil Bowl in Clarkia, Idaho, and two in Airway Heights, Wash. A cumulative score is kept for racers from one installment to the next, and the dealership that provided the cycles for the most successful riders also will receive an award at the end of the season.
“The dealers are excited about that,” EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen said.
Other highlights of the motorsports park’s calendar in the first half of the year include Grand Prix racing action as soon as March 5, its first Smash Bash Demolition Derby of the year May 6, a Pacific Racing Organization event beginning May 13 (part of what Christiansen called “the largest series in the entire northwest”), a vintage motorcycle program May 19-21, and a novel “Horsepower vs. Horse Power” program featuring live horses alongside the motorcycles, tentatively set for June 10.
“We (will) pit motorcycles against horses in a barrel-type race, kind of like they do with horses,” Christiansen said. “We don’t necessarily run them at the same time; it’s a timed event. We run motorcycles, run horses, see who has the best time, and eliminate from there until we get to the fastest motorcycle and fastest horse, and they go at it.”
On July 21-22, the park is set to hold Monster Truck programming for the second consecutive year, expanding from a one-day event to two after last year’s show sold out. Christiansen emphasized that this will once again feature the “full legit” Monster Trucks — extra-sized vehicles souped up to perform stunts.
Further motocross, derby, and supercross action running through October will round out the EC Enterprises schedule. This year’s calendar marks an increase in the number of events from 13 to 17, with Christiansen saying that public interest and turnout have been high enough to justify expansion.
“We’re starting to get noticed all over the northwest, which is really neat,” Christiansen said. “We’ve had practice days the past couple of weekends and seen riders we’ve never seen before — guys from Kalispell, the western side of Washington, Oregon. They just kind of found out that there’s a track in Lewiston, and of course we have good weather most of the time. …We’re seeing new riders at every event, which is really cool.”