As Washington high school football teams took the practice field for the first time Wednesday, numbers of athletes are up as well as the temperature.
Clarkston coach Brycen Bye did not conduct his team’s first practice until 6 p.m. to try and avoid the heat wave. Temperatures still were in the triple digits when practice began, but dropped to into the 80s as practice finished.
Bye thought he handed out between 65 and 70 helmets this week. He thought it was close to last year’s number, but strongly feels this group is here for the long haul.
“It is not who you start with, it is how many after a week-and-a-half that are still around,” Bye said. “I feel really good about this group as far as the commitment level.”
The energy from the team could be heard from blocks away as the team took the time to celebrate with each other during and after drills.
“First day, you can tell the energy you are going to have with the group, probably throughout the season,” Bye said. “It is either a group that really loves football or sometimes you get groups that are just there. This group really, really loves football.”
The Bantams lost six seniors from the 2021 team. Bye noted that while having a lot of the same core back is great, it is the type of group he has that really stands out.
“The cool part about this group is they genuinely celebrate each other’s success,” Bye said.
The young group struggled early last season, allowing a combined 94 points in losses to Moscow and Lewiston. The team then won their next four games before dropping its final three in close contests.
“(Last season) validated our belief in where we could be, especially for this year moving forward,” Bye said. “We were just a couple plays from being a state playoff team last year. Just pushing our kids to that extra degree ... we know we have some talented guys, it is just a matter of can we get that extra little bit to rise to that level.”
Junior Carter Steinwand once again will be the starting quarterback, and Bye was excited to see the improvement he made in the offseason.
“Usually that sophomore to junior jump is huge, and he was pretty good last year,” Bye said.
Pullman, which went 4-6 last season, conducted a morning practice to avoid the heat and was pleasantly surprised by the numbers that showed up.
Sixth-year coach David Cofer said his team has 78 players, with 68 fully cleared to practice, up from 59 last season and 46 during the COVID season.
“It seems like the last five years or so it is a numbers game,” Cofer said. “Helps to have assistant coaches that are in the building.”
Cofer is excited to have three full teams to work with, something he has not had in several seasons.
The opening helmets-only practice was focused more on preparing for the rest of the practices above anything else.
“The biggest thing we did is go over expectations and goals for the season,” said Cofer, who was pleased with the amount of work the team got through on the first day.
A key focus going forward will be the quarterback battle between junior Caleb Northcroft and newcomer Gavin Brown.
“Going to evaluate them through fall camp,” Cofer said. “(I would) like to have our starter in place before our first game week.”
Colfax coach Mike Morgan has more to deal with than the temperature when it comes to setting up practice.
Morgan said because of harvest season being delayed and now in full swing, the Wildcats are implementing a schedule they have not had to use in approximately 15 years.
“Had practice at six this morning to let the kids harvest,” Morgan said. “All my wheat farming kids and their parents asked ‘can you please give us more cutting time.’”
The Bulldogs went 5-3 last season and hope the 38 athletes that turned out for opening practice will help take their team to the next level.
Colfax focused less on contact and instead worked on running drills. Morgan said he was working on the team’s conditioning heading into their Aug. 27 jamboree and season opener Sept. 9 at Chewelah.
The early practice allowed the Bulldogs to beat the heat for the most part.
“It was a little cold this morning,” said Morgan, but he did admit to shedding layers throughout the session. “We had a great practice, (but we) will see how (the players) feel after nine hours of harvesting.”
Morgan is concerned his players might get worn down from their busy schedules, but said he had an agreement with the parents to give the kids a “20-minute power nap” when needed.
“(Have to) take care of our families and glad we could accommodate,” Morgan said.