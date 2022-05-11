The Lewiston Bengals baseball team used clutch hitting and a lot of patience at the plate Tuesday to beat Coeur d’Alene, 15-5 in five innings because of the mercy rule, to win the Class 5A district tournament title at Church Field and secure a spot in the state tournament.
Lewiston (21-5) will head to state for the first time since 2019, looking for its first state crown since 2006. The state tournament is May 19-21 at Wolfe Field at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho.
“We’ve been working for (this) all year long,” Bengals coach Darren Trainor said. “Just really proud of the kids. They went out there and just played their game, didn’t panic.”
For the second straight day, Lewiston trailed and for the second consecutive day, there was only one nervous person in the team’s dugout.
“There is no panic in these guys,” Trainor said. “They are wired a little bit differently than I am. (Quinton Edmison came) up to me, I don’t know if it was today or yesterday, they all blend together, but just patted me on the back and told me, ‘Relax coach, we got this.’”
No question.
After a quiet first inning Coeur d’Alene used four singles to score three runs in the top of the second inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Chris Ricard reached on a throwing error and Kyson Barden — who had an RBI double and scored three runs — walked.
Elliott Taylor cleared the bases by taking a 1-2 fastball to right-center field just clearing the 375 sign to tie the game at 3. Taylor finished with six RBI in the tournament.
“I knew it was hit hard, I just didn’t know how far it would go,” Taylor said.
Edmison added to the big inning with a RBI double, knocking in Kaden Daniel, to give the Bengals their first lead of the game.
The Vikings (18-7) countered with a run in the top of the third on a one-out RBI single from Cooper Erickson. But Ricard did a good job on the next batter, inducing a 1-6-3 double play to get out of the jam.
Lewiston struck with two outs in its half of the inning, as Barden worked his second walk of the game. Taylor was intentionally walked, then Carson Kolb and Daniel made Coeur d’Alene pay with an RBI single and two-run double, respectively. Daniel later scored on a wild pitch to give the Bengals an 8-4 lead.
Lucas Erickson had a leadoff double in the fourth for the Vikings, but he was three-quarters of the way to third base on a fly out when he inexplicably turned around and headed back to second. He was tagged out for Lewiston’s second double play in as many innings.
Barden extended the Lewiston lead, knocking in Brice Bensching in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-4.
The teams loaded the bases with none out in each of half of the fifth inning, but came away with markedly different results.
Ricard, who went the distance and struck out five, got Ryan Schneider to ground out to shorstop Cruz Hepburn, who quickly fired it home to get the lead runner. Ricard followed up with a strikeout of Cooper Erickson. However, a wild pitch allowed Elliott Smart to score, but Ricard escaped further damage.
“(Ricard) was at that point where we needed him to just get the kid to put it in play,” Trainor said. “He is a battler, a competitor for sure.”
The Bengals then had two straight batters get out with the bases full before going to work. Kolb scored on a wild pitch, then Brice Bensching cleared the bases with a double to right-center. Ricard and Barden then each walked to load the bases. Bensching scored on a wild pitch, before Taylor walked.
Kolb, who started the inning at the plate, ended the game with a two-run single to clinch the state berth.
“We just connect well, we have great energy and we all care for each other,” Taylor said about the team connection. “Playing for each other and not for yourself.”
Lewiston celebrated the title by giving Trainor a Gatorade bath.
Coeur d’Alene 031 01— 5 8 2
Lewiston 044 16—15 9 1
Bryce Stockton, Aiden Blanco (3), Jesse Brown (5), Kyle Seman (5) and Lucas Erickson; Chris Ricard and Jake Feger. L—Stockton.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Evan Mallory 2, Ryan Schneider 2, Cooper Erickson 2, Lucas Erickson (2B), Kyle Bridge.
Lewiston hits — Brice Bensching 2 (2B), Carson Kolb 2, Elliott Taylor (HR), Quinton Edmison (2B), Kyson Barden (2B), Kaden Daniel, Jared Jelinek.
