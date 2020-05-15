Elleby gets more time to decide his future

According to an NCAA announcement Wednesday, the deadline for early NBA draft entrants to withdraw from the draft pool will be extended.
That means first-team All-Pac-12 forward CJ Elleby — who recently concluded his sophomore season with Washington State’s rising program, then opted to explore his NBA prospects — will have an indeterminate amount of time to decide whether he’ll return to Pullman or launch his professional career.
A deadline for withdrawals will be announced once the NBA establishes a new pre-draft process, according to Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. The original deadline of June 3 is no more, because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.
In-person visits have been put on hold, but Elleby’s been getting looks. Per the Twitter feed of Bill Elleby — CJ’s father — the well-rounded, 6-foot-7 Cougar standout had a virtual call with the Memphis Grizzlies this past weekend. The Spokesman-Review reported Elleby has scheduled 15 Zoom meetings with interested pro teams.
Elleby tested the NBA draft waters last year, but elected to return when he was told by pro personnel that he had to improve his defense and shot selection.
In his career, Elleby has averaged 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.7 percent from outside.
In 2019-20, when he led the Cougars to a 16-16 record and the school’s first Pac-12 tournament win in 11 seasons, Elleby averaged 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per outing, shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 82.3 percent from the free-throw line. He was fourth in the conference in scoring, seventh in rebounds and second at 1.71 steals per game.
The Federal Way, Wash., native scored in double figures in 28 games this past season, and had the third-best total for a sophomore in WSU history with 589 points.
Andrzejek lands on ESPN list
John Andrzejek, a WSU basketball assistant known for his behind-the-scenes analytics work, was named this week to an ESPN ranking of the top 40 coaches in the country under age 40.
The 27-year-old Andrzejek is the youngest coach on the list. He came in at No. 39.
“Andrzejek has been a Division I assistant coach for just two seasons, one at Dartmouth and one at Washington State,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote. “He’s considered proficient in analytics and has experience recruiting high-academic players at Dartmouth and Johns Hopkins.”
Andrzejek graduated from Columbia, where he came in contact with current WSU coach Kyle Smith, who then was rebuilding the Lions’ program. Andrzejek began as a Columbia team manager, then followed Smith to San Francisco — taking a post as director of basketball operations — before stops at Johns Hopkins and Dartmouth.
Smith brought Andrzejek to Pullman, and the second-year boss has put his assistant’s bright mind for numbers to good use in the Cougars’ rebuild.
Three college basketball writers — Borzello, Myron Medcalf and John Gasaway — compiled the list, which was made “according to both achievements and potential.
“(This list) features a diverse collection of elite young coaches who could secure some of the top jobs in the sport in the coming years.”
UNC Greensboro’s Wes Miller came in at No. 1. Shantay Legans, Eastern Washington’s 38-year-old coach, ranked 11th. Gonzaga assistant Brian Michaelson, 38, was 12th.
