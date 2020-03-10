Washington State sophomore CJ Elleby was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team in men’s basketball Monday.
His teammate, senior Jervae Robinson, received honorable mention all-defense.
Other first-team picks were Oscar da Silva, Stanford; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Zeke Nnaji, Arizona; Onyeka Okongwu, USC; Payton Pritchard, Oregon; Chris Smith, UCLA; Isaiah Stewart, Washington; Tres Tinkle, Oregon State; and McKinley Wright, Colorado.
Elleby tallied season averages of 18 ppg and 7.8 rpg and was named Pac-12 Player of the Week twice during this season. He is the 26th Cougar to get first-team recogniation and he reached 1,000 points faster than anyone in schools history.
Robinson helped Washington State become one of the best defensive teams in the country this year, racking up 26 steals.