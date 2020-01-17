The Lewiston Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jenifer Junior High School.
The competition, made up of boys and girls ages 8-13, is comprised of the best free-throw shooters from 23 area schools. The participants at this stage advanced from their school shoot. The winners of the six age divisions in Saturday’s event will advance to the district round, which will take place Jan. 25 at Jenifer. The state competition will take place Feb. 8 in Grangeville.
The event is open to the public and is free to attend. The contestants and their families are also invited to the Elk Lodge for hamburgers after each age-group competition.