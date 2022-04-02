SEATTLE — Jack Eichel getting hot and continued solid play in net from Logan Thompson could be the perfect combination for the Vegas Golden Knights in their push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas and Thompson made 26 saves in winning his fourth straight game as the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday.
The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday.
“Every game is competitive in this league. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Eichel said. “They got a lot of good players over there. ... You just got to take care of business every night. And like I said before, we know the position that we’re in, but we can only control so much and just get two points every night.”
Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore scored his 10th of the season midway through the second.
Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson added empty-net goals in the final 2½ minutes for Vegas. Marchessault’s was his 27th of the season and Karlsson’s his 10th.
The victory pushed Vegas back into a playoff spot in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Dallas for the second wild-card spot.
“It was just a matter of time time with Jack Eichel,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We sat and looked at some tape on the off day yesterday. He could have had two or three last game too.”
Evgenii Dadonov added two assists and has seven points for Vegas since the NHL voided the attempted trade by the Golden Knights that would have sent Dadonov to Anaheim at the trade deadline last month.
Vegas 1 2 2 — 5
Seattle 0 0 2 — 2
First Period: 1, Vegas, Eichel 8 (Martinez, Stephenson), 10:28. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 2, Vegas, Eichel 9 (Dadonov), 1:26. 3, Vegas, Theodore 10 (Dadonov, Stephenson), 7:20. Penalties: McCann, SEA (Fighting), 8:43; Amadio, LV (Fighting), 8:43; Dorofeyev, LV (Delay of Game), 14:29; Gourde, SEA (Fighting), 19:56; Hutton, LV (Fighting), 19:56.
Third Period: 4, Seattle, Wennberg 9 (McCann, Borgen), 10:44. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 27, 17:44 (en). 6, Seattle, Lind 1 (Pouliot, Donato), 18:22. 7, Vegas, Karlsson 10 (Pietrangelo, McNabb), 19:28 (en). Penalties: Larsson, SEA (Delay of Game), 14:14; Janmark, LV (Tripping), 18:54.
Shots on Goal: Vegas 8-8-10—26. Seattle 5-10-13—28.
Power-play opportunities: Vegas 0 of 1; Seattle 0 of 2.
Goalies: Vegas, Thompson 7-4-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 15-28-5 (24-21).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:29.