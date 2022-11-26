PORTLAND, Ore. — Zach Edey and his Purdue teammates admittedly were too excited early on for the chance to compare themselves to one of the top teams in the country.

Once the 24th-ranked Boilermakers calmed down, they showed they are worthy of their own consideration as a top team after a thorough 84-66 thumping of No. 6 Gonzaga in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Friday.

